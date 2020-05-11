Ravens' Preseason Opener Date Is Now Set

The Ravens now know when they're scheduled to take the field for the first time in the 2020 season.

Baltimore will square off with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. In what will be an altered offseason due to COVID-19, that now serves as a pseudo target date.

The Ravens also now know they will go to FedEx Field to play the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. in the preseason finale. The date and time of the second preseason game in Dallas has yet to be announced.

The Ravens have won their last 17 straight preseason games – four straight years of undefeated preseasons.