Ravens Prime-Time Ready for 2010

Following two-consecutive playoff berths, the Ravens received marquee status from the NFL schedule-makers, as Baltimore will be featured in four prime-time contests in 2010.

And, a season-opener against the New York Jets on Monday, September 13 (7 p.m.) will surely get things started with a bang.

That night, the Ravens will face their former defensive coordinator in Rex Ryan at the brand-new Meadowlands Stadium.

It will be a fitting way to kick off what could be a rough road to another postseason run.

After the Jets game, the Ravens see three divisional foes.

On Sept. 19 (1 p.m.), Baltimore travels to Cincinnati to meet the Bengals, who won the AFC North with a perfect 6-0 division record last year, marking the first time in Ravens history the team has opened away from home two straight times.

The M&T Bank Stadium opener falls on Sept. 26 against the Cleveland Browns, and then the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3 (1 p.m.) at Heinz Field.

"It's a challenging schedule, and with the number of primetime games, it's flattering," said team President Dick Cass in a statement. "We've made the playoffs two years in a row – and three of the last four seasons – and it's evident that the NFL believes we will be highly competitive again."

That grueling four-game opening span could be affected greatly by the league, however.

Freshly-minted Jets wideout Santonio Holmes, who has seen great success in the past versus the Ravens as a Steeler, will not play in the season-opener against the Ravens because he was recently suspended four games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will suit up in Week 4 against Baltimore as he is expected to receive some form of suspension for breaking the league's personal conduct policy, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens' other three night games come against the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 11, 8:20 p.m., Georgia Dome), Steelers (Dec. 5, 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium) and Houston Texans (Dec. 13, 8:30 p.m., Reliant Stadium).

Baltimore's bye is slated for Week 8 on Oct. 31, one week before the Ravens host the Miami Dolphins (Nov. 7, 1 p.m.).

The Atlanta showcase is followed by two NFC South opponents, at the Carolina Panthers (Nov. 21, 1 p.m.) and home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 28, 1 p.m.).

The Ravens then close the season hosting the defending Super Bowl-champion New Orleans Saints (Dec. 19, 1 p.m.) off a short week due to the Houston Monday night game. Then, it is Cleveland at Cleveland Browns Stadium (Dec. 26, 1 p.m.) and the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium (Jan. 2, 2011, 1 p.m.).

"We're excited about the 2010 season," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We knew who we were playing, and now we know when we'll be playing them. We're not a team that focuses on any game except the next one. We now have targets for the preseason and the regular season."