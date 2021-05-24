Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

May 24, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

05242021_Emmys
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times
Emmy Award

Ravens Productions is at it again with six nominations for this year's Capital Emmy Awards.

Ravens Productions has taken home a staggering 47 Emmy awards, including seven last year.

This year's winners will be announced at the virtual 63rd National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards Gala on June 26.

"These Emmy nominations are particularly rewarding," Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien said. "Despite the challenges of producing content during the 2020 season, our content team's commitment to Ravens fans only strengthened. I am proud of our team's resilience, and to be recognized by our peers with these nominations is special."

The Ravens' co-production of a Mo Gaba feature is also up for a national Sports Emmy. The winner will be announced on June 8.

Here are this year's Capital Emmy nominations:

Sports Story – Short Form

Letters to Lamar

Writer – Short Form

Marshal Yanda – Forever a Raven

Sports Promotion

The Chapters

Editor – Sports

Jack Dana

Graphic Arts

Brent Airey

Graphic Arts

Brittany Jorge

Related Content

news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

Rashod Bateman, who grew up eating some Maryland crabs, dined at local favorite Jimmy's Seafood this weekend.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Late for Work 5/24: Despite Losses, Ravens Defense in Top 5 of Preseason Rankings

Bart Scott says adding Julio Jones would make the Ravens a 'team to be reckoned with.' Peter King ranks Ravens' offseason moves high. A pair of young Ravens are poised for breakout seasons in 2021.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Patrick Queen will develop into a defensive cornerstone. How I expect Joe Flacco would react to Hollywood Brown taking his jersey number. An early prediction on Ravens' 2021 win total.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Living in a Camper

Remember when Bradley Bozeman and his wife were in an RV? Well, Marlon Humphrey is living that lifestyle while his house is being built.
news

Late for Work 5/21: Ravens An Unlikely Suitor for Julio Jones, But 'Don't Rule Them Out Completely'

Pundit predicts a blowout win for Ravens in Week 1. Bleacher Report says Rashod Bateman is the biggest reason for Ravens fans to be excited about this season. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was starstruck meeting new teammate Joe Flacco.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Late for Work 5/20: Roster Depth Creates Great Competition for These Veterans

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is poised for a breakout second season. Pundit says signing Justin Houston would push the Ravens 'over the top.' Mark Andrews doesn't make the top 5 in Pro Football Focus' tight end rankings. Derek Wolfe talks about the advice he received from Peyton Manning.
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
Advertising