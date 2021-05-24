Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions is at it again with six nominations for this year's Capital Emmy Awards.

Ravens Productions has taken home a staggering 47 Emmy awards, including seven last year.

This year's winners will be announced at the virtual 63rd National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards Gala on June 26.

"These Emmy nominations are particularly rewarding," Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien said. "Despite the challenges of producing content during the 2020 season, our content team's commitment to Ravens fans only strengthened. I am proud of our team's resilience, and to be recognized by our peers with these nominations is special."

The Ravens' co-production of a Mo Gaba feature is also up for a national Sports Emmy. The winner will be announced on June 8.

Here are this year's Capital Emmy nominations:

Sports Story – Short Form