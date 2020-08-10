Monday, Aug 10, 2020 10:27 AM

Ravens Productions Hauls in Another Seven Emmy Awards

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

062419_Emmy

Ravens Productions took home another haul of Emmy Awards.

For the second straight year, the group was awarded seven Capital Emmys Saturday evening in a virtual announcement since this year's gala was cancelled. Ravens Productions has now won 47 Emmys.

Ravens Productions was nominated for 11 Emmys this year and won all but four.

"The Emmy Awards are a testament to the Ravens' commitment to providing our fans compelling content," said Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien.

"This year's awards are particularly rewarding due to the variety of content that was recognized. From the forging of the Ravens' shield and our weekly thematic trailers, to moving features on Ed Reed and Brandon Carr, to live game programming and our flagship show "Ravens Report," each project was produced with passion and creativity. I am proud of our Ravens Productions team every day, and having our team be recognized with these prestigious awards is special."

The 2020 Ravens Productions Emmy winners are:

Program Feature – Arts/Entertainment

The Making of the Shield

Program Feature – Sports

Carr Cares

Ed Reed Returns Home

Sports Program – Edited

Ravens Report

Live Program – Sports

Ravens Pregame

Live Sporting Event

Ravens Preseason Football

Promotion – Image

The Chapters

Related Content

Browns WR Jarvis Landry
news

Around the AFC North: Jarvis Landry Is Back From Hip Surgery

Bengals are reportedly close to signing Mike Daniels. Will rookie Chase Claypool be the latest draft gem at wide receiver for the Steelers?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Ravens Announce Distribution of $1 Million in Social Justice Donations

The funds support Baltimore-area social justice reform programs. The 28 organizations were chosen by a committee of current and former Ravens players.
G Tyre Phillips; G Ben Powers; G D.J. Fluker
news

Late for Work 8/10: Pundits Agree on Most Important Training Camp Battle

The Ravens are overcoming doubts with a young, talented receiver corps. Patrick Queen will garner plenty of training camp hype.
LB Patrick Queen in Mask
news

How the Ravens Are Preparing to Play Amidst COVID-19

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Ravens players are happy with the precautions being taken and optimistic about the season.
DB Chuck Clark
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Chuck Clark is especially important in a loaded secondary. Taking a look at the defensive line. Baseball's coronavirus problems don't mean the NFL is doomed.
Marlon Humphrey & Marcus Peters Go Fishing
news

SociaLight: Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Fish in the Pond By Practice Fields

With training camp in the ramp-up phase for veterans, there's a little more down time at the Under Armour Performance Center.
DE Calais Campbell
news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell's Asthma Made Him Mull Opt-Out

Calais Campbell sees a career year in sacks within reach. Rookie James Proche is expected to return punts. Matt Skura is still on schedule. 
Left: OT Andre Smith; Right; WR De'Anthony Thomas
news

How the Ravens Opt-Outs Compare to AFC North Rivals

Andre Smith and De'Anthony Thomas the only Ravens who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns prior to Thursday's deadline.
Ravens Defensive Huddle
news

Late for Work 8/7: Ravens Defense Ranked No. 1 Entering 2020

Colin Cowherd doubles down on Ravens going 16-0, winning Super Bowl. Phil Simms says the Ravens don't need Antonio Brown. 
TE Jacob Breeland
news

Rookie Tight End Jacob Breeland Clears Waivers, Returns to Ravens

The Oregon product suffered a season-ending knee injury in college.
S Earl Thomas III
news

Late for Work 8/6: Ravens Could Have Seven Future Hall of Famers on Roster 

Tavon Young is a strong candidate to have a bounce-back season after missing all of 2019. The Ravens have one of the league's best backup quarterback situations. Three ways the Ravens' prolific offense can improve.  

Advertising