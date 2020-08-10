Ravens Productions Hauls in Another Seven Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions took home another haul of Emmy Awards.
For the second straight year, the group was awarded seven Capital Emmys Saturday evening in a virtual announcement since this year's gala was cancelled. Ravens Productions has now won 47 Emmys.
Ravens Productions was nominated for 11 Emmys this year and won all but four.
"The Emmy Awards are a testament to the Ravens' commitment to providing our fans compelling content," said Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien.
"This year's awards are particularly rewarding due to the variety of content that was recognized. From the forging of the Ravens' shield and our weekly thematic trailers, to moving features on Ed Reed and Brandon Carr, to live game programming and our flagship show "Ravens Report," each project was produced with passion and creativity. I am proud of our Ravens Productions team every day, and having our team be recognized with these prestigious awards is special."
The 2020 Ravens Productions Emmy winners are:
Program Feature – Arts/Entertainment
The Making of the Shield
Program Feature – Sports
Carr Cares
Ed Reed Returns Home
Sports Program – Edited
Ravens Report
Live Program – Sports
Ravens Pregame
Live Sporting Event
Ravens Preseason Football
Promotion – Image
The Chapters