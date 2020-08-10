Ravens Productions Hauls in Another Seven Emmy Awards

For the second straight year, the group was awarded seven Capital Emmys Saturday evening in a virtual announcement since this year's gala was cancelled. Ravens Productions has now won 47 Emmys.

"This year's awards are particularly rewarding due to the variety of content that was recognized. From the forging of the Ravens' shield and our weekly thematic trailers, to moving features on Ed Reed and Brandon Carr, to live game programming and our flagship show "Ravens Report," each project was produced with passion and creativity. I am proud of our Ravens Productions team every day, and having our team be recognized with these prestigious awards is special."