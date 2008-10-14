Ravens put OG Yanda, LB Gooden on injured reserve

Oct 14, 2008 at 12:40 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -The Baltimore Ravens placed starting right offensive guard Marshal Yanda on injured reserve Tuesday.

Yanda, in his second season, tore ligaments in his knee during the final two minutes of the Ravens' 31-3 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday. Adam Terry, Chris Chester and Oniel Cousins are among the candidates to replace him in the starting lineup.

It's a big blow,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday.He's really played well. He's been an anchor for our offensive line.''

The Ravens also placed rookie linebacker Tavares Gooden on injured reserve with a hip injury. The third-round pick out of Miami has been dealing with the injury since training camp.

Baltimore promoted tight end Edgar Jones and wide receiver Ernie Wheelwright from the practice squad to fill out the roster. Also, defensive back Derrick Robertson and offensive guard Brian Johnson were signed to the practice squad.

