Pundit Picks: Ravens Rare Underdogs at Home vs. Bills

Sep 30, 2022 at 09:32 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

093022-PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Bills 30, Ravens 27 “These are two of the NFL’s top three scoring teams, with [Lamar] Jackson and [Josh] Allen at or near the top of early Most Valuable Player lists. The essential matchup will be Allen vs. the Ravens’ erratic pass defense. Can the Baltimore secondary clamp down on big plays while continuing to generate turnovers? The Bills are the safer bet because they’ve been sounder on both sides of the ball.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Chris Bumbaca
Bills 38, Ravens 35
Nate Davis
Bills 37, Ravens 27
Safid Deen
Bills 34, Ravens 30
Tyler Dragon
Bills 33, Ravens 30
Parker Gabriel
Bills 35, Ravens 34
Lorenzo Reyes
Bills 28, Ravens 27

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Bills 33, Ravens 28 “Buffalo's secondary is hurting at the wrong time, heading into another game against one of the league's top passing outfits. Then again, Baltimore doesn't have much beyond Lamar Jackson right now. The Ravens' running backs are stuck in quicksand, they are on their fourth left tackle, the run defense is struggling, and the rookies in the secondary are getting picked on. That's too many flaws for this Bills team to pick apart.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Bills 28, Ravens 27
Colleen Wolfe
Bills 30, Ravens 23
Marcas Grant
Bills 30, Ravens 28
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 34, Bills 24
Daniel Jeremiah
Bills 38, Ravens 30
Nick Shook
Bills 30, Ravens 28
Marc Sessler
Bills 33, Ravens 32
Kevin Patra
Bills 31, Ravens 30
Grant Gordon
Bills 48, Ravens 41
Eric Edholm
Bills 33, Ravens 25

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Bills 27, Ravens 24 “The health of Buffalo's secondary is a concern here, but its zone defense will contain the chunk plays from Jackson. Baltimore, even with its playmaking talent on the back end, has proved it can give up too much downfield because of needing to resort more to blitzing."

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Bills 35, Ravens 30 “The Bills are playing consecutive road games, which is always tough. But they are also coming off their first loss and have major injury issues. The Ravens have injury problems as well. Both quarterbacks are playing at an MVP level. So look for a lot of points as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson shoot it out. Look for the Bills to get the best of it and get back in the win column.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Bills 37, Ravens 30 “Allen is the only QB in the NFL who has gone over 1,000 passing yards through three games this year, and based on how the Ravens are playing, Allen might top 1,000 yards in Week 4 alone. At this point, I think the only way the Ravens can slow Allen down is if they put Lamar Jackson on defense, but that might be too much to ask.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Bills 35, Ravens 30 “Two of the best teams in the league meeting in what could be an AFC playoff preview. I think both quarterbacks will play well, but the Ravens’ defense is going to give Josh Allen a few more big-play opportunities.”
Mike Florio
Bills 31, Ravens 27 “Buffalo won’t step on a rake for a second straight week.”
Chris Simms
Bills 31, Ravens 21 “The only thing I worry about for the Bills is the health of their football team. Their injury list seems rather long right now. … Regardless …even if they’re not a hundred percent, they’re too well-coached [and] they have depth.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Ravens 35, Bills 30 “Best game of the week. Arguably the top two quarterbacks through the first three weeks going at it. Both have accounted for more than 85 percent of their team’s offense. In this matchup, Lamar Jackson gets the best of Josh Allen.”

