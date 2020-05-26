Ravens Re-Open Training Facility With Phase I Restrictions

The Ravens re-opened the Under Armour Performance Center Tuesday under Phase I of the NFL's process.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan notified the Ravens on Friday that they could open the Under Armour Performance Center training facility and M&T Bank Stadium. However, it will still be a slow return to full on-site work.

Coaches and players are still not permitted to return, per NFL rules. The Ravens are also limited to having no more than 75 employees or contractors in either building.

The Ravens were already allowed some employees at the training facility – maintenance and cleaning staff, ground crew and some of the medical staff for rehabbing players – and will make no more than 20 more people eligible for return.

Individuals returning to team facilities are mainly from the equipment crew, football video group, and the personnel department. Anyone not on the list of 75 will not be allowed in the practice facility or the stadium during Phase I of the reopening process.

The team has also implemented strict safety protocols, including multiple temperature checks before entering the building and a mandatory mask policy.

Whenever Phase II begins, coaches but not players will be allowed to return to their facilities league-wide, as long as their local restrictions allow it. Team President Dick Cass indicated a week ago that many Ravens employees will not be returning to the office this year unless it is imperative to do so.

In terms of players and coaches, the target for a full-squad practice is training camp.

"If the infection rate is really low, as I expect it will be by late summer, and we have adequate testing, and people are careful when they leave the building, I think there's a really good shot that we'll be OK," Cass told "The Lounge" last Monday.