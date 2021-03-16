Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

Mar 16, 2021 at 03:17 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031621-Board

The Ravens retained one of their core special teams players and a strong defensive rotational piece, as linebacker Chris Board officially signed a one-year deal Tuesday.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.6 million guaranteed with the chance to earn more. The Ravens did not place a tender on Board, who was a restricted free agent, but still retained him.

031621-Board-2

Board, 25, is coming off a season in which he played in all 16 games and took a career-high 24 percent of the defensive snaps. He made two starts and had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Board will again be in a rotation behind starters Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort and alongside Malik Harrison and Kristian Welch. The Ravens like Board's ability as a blitzer (eight quarterback pressures), among other traits.

On special teams, Board has become one of the Ravens' strongest players. He saw the second-most special teams snaps on the team. With Chris Moore reportedly leaving for Houston and Anthony Levine Sr. still on the open market, Board's role on special teams could be even more important.

Board has risen to the challenge over the years, going from an undrafted linebacker out of North Dakota State in 2018 to a key player.

"He has played excellent football," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Board late last season. "He's becoming a really good inside linebacker. Very rarely do you see the guys who excel on special teams the first couple of years and grow into that not become really good defensive players. ...

"But Chris Board is becoming a regular in our rotation. He's making tackles. He's covering well. I think he's really making a name for himself."

Related Content

news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Derek Wolfe Closing in on Return to Ravens

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Five Things to Know About Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens' newest guard loves dogs, fishing, being a girl dad, and working on his pass-blocking technique.
news

Reports: Jihad Ward Agrees to Terms With Jaguars

Jihad Ward has reportedly decided to leave Baltimore to join Jacksonville, where he will join a coaching staff with familiar faces.
news

What Mink Thinks: Stockpiling Compensatory Picks Is an Especially Good Strategy This Year

The Ravens have always been the NFL's best at playing the compensatory pick game, and it makes even more sense this offseason.
news

Ravens Officially Bring Back Linebacker Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have helped solidify their outside linebacker unit by retaining the hard-nosed veteran.
news

Late for Work 3/16: What Will Ravens Do to Replace Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue?

If the Ravens don't land a top free-agent receiver, should they bother signing any? How will tight end Jonnu Smith's deal affect Mark Andrews' pending extension? More praise for Ravens signing guard Kevin Zeitler. 
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Reports: Yannick Ngakoue Joining Raiders

Free agent outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is reportedly leaving the Ravens to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Reports: Matthew Judon Agrees to Big Deal With Patriots

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon reportedly signed for four years, $56 million with the New England Patriots.
Advertising