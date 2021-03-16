Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

Board, 25, is coming off a season in which he played in all 16 games and took a career-high 24 percent of the defensive snaps. He made two starts and had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Board will again be in a rotation behind starters Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort and alongside Malik Harrison and Kristian Welch. The Ravens like Board's ability as a blitzer (eight quarterback pressures), among other traits.

On special teams, Board has become one of the Ravens' strongest players. He saw the second-most special teams snaps on the team. With Chris Moore reportedly leaving for Houston and Anthony Levine Sr. still on the open market, Board's role on special teams could be even more important.

Board has risen to the challenge over the years, going from an undrafted linebacker out of North Dakota State in 2018 to a key player.

"He has played excellent football," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Board late last season. "He's becoming a really good inside linebacker. Very rarely do you see the guys who excel on special teams the first couple of years and grow into that not become really good defensive players. ...