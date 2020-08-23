Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas

Aug 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM
The Ravens have released veteran Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas III.

"We have terminated [safety] Earl Thomas' contract for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens," the team said in a statement.

Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak with the media today.

Thomas, 31, was signed to a four-year deal last offseason. He started 15 games, made 47 tackles and notched two interceptions. Thomas was voted to his seventh Pro Bowl.

Third-year safety DeShon Elliott stepped in for Thomas with the first-team defense Saturday. Elliott has suffered season-ending injuries both of his two years in the league, including a knee injury last season, but has flashed great potential in practice and preseason games.

