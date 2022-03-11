Late for Work 3/11: Ravens Reportedly Looking to Trade Miles Boykin

Five Free Agents Who Might Be Right Player at Right Price

"Right player, right price," has long been the Ravens' approach to free agency. Zrebiec compiled a list of free agents who might fit that profile. Here's a look at five of them:

C Brian Allen (Rams)

"The Ravens have consistently shown a hesitancy to invest big at the center position, which is why it appears they won't re-sign Bradley Bozeman and a reunion with Ryan Jensen might be a pipe dream. Allen, who is just 26 and was a two-year starter for the reigning Super Bowl champs, could be a cheaper alternative."

C Ben Jones (Titans)

"Jones turns 33 in July, so the veteran would qualify as a solid stopgap replacement for Bozeman. If he doesn't return to the Titans, Jones might relish an opportunity to play in another run-heavy offense. He's a well-respected teammate with strong leadership skills."

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Bengals)

"The Ravens have long talked about the respect they have for Ogunjobi, who has spent his career in the AFC North. He's always played well against them. Signing him would not only impact a divisional rival, but it would add much-needed juice to the interior pass rush. Ogunjobi has averaged just over five sacks and nine tackles for loss over the past four seasons."

OLB Haason Reddick (Panthers)

"Baltimore was a finalist for Reddick last offseason and the linebacker chose to join his former Temple head coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina. Reddick won't have to accept a one-year deal this offseason, not after a second straight double-digit sack season. The Ravens would probably prefer a cheaper option, but with Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser both coming off offseason surgeries and Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee hitting free agency, this would be the time to invest in a dynamic pass rusher."

S Justin Reid (Texans)

"The 25-year-old has been a solid performer for the Texans and he likely will be a cheaper alternative to top free-agent safeties Marcus Williams and Tyrann Mathieu. Reid is a true free safety, which the Ravens need, and his skill set includes strong ball skills. Reid has seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups in four NFL seasons."