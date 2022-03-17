Anthony Averett Is Signing With Raiders

Averett started 14 games last season when pressed into action by Peters' season-ending injury, among others. It was his first time starting in his four-year stint with the Ravens after being a fourth-round pick in 2018.

He had an up-and-down season defined by some coverage breakdowns but also by standing tall against some of the game's top wide receivers as one of the league's most targeted cornerbacks. Averett ranked as the 165th-best cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus.