Ravens Rookies Are Thankful for Mom

Mya Grounds, J.K. Dobbins' mother

Watching the man Dobbins has become makes Grounds immensely proud. She was only 18 years only when Dobbins was born. She had planned to attend college. She considered having an abortion, before deciding to become a devoted single parent to the Ravens' second-round draft pick.

"At the time I was only thinking about myself," Grounds said. "I was young, I wanted to play college basketball. I was in denial. I call J.K. my miracle baby."

Dobbins and Grounds have been there for each other throughout his life. She never married Dobbins' father, Lawrence Dobbins, who was also a star running back at La Grange (Tx.) High School, the same school where J.K. would star.

Lawrence Dobbins didn't make it to the NFL. He died of a stroke in prison at age 33, when J.K. was 15 years old. He never got to see J.K. become one of the best running backs in the country or become Baltimore's second round draft pick.

According to Grounds, Lawrence lost direction after he quit the football team at Blinn Community College in Brenham, Tx., frustrated about his lack of playing time. Grounds has talked to J.K. often about sticking to his goals, telling him to persevere when a situation became difficult.

"Once J. K.'s father lost football, it was almost like he didn't care," Grounds said. "We split up, he ended up doing drugs. Whenever I would see Lawrence with friends that didn't mean him well, I'd tell J.K., 'You see that? Watch who your friends are.

"J.K. has always listened to me. We'd talk after school. He'd tell me about friends that he could no longer hang out with. He has always been mature. When his father died, I would ask J.K if he was okay, if he needed to talk to someone else about it. But in some ways, he became more motivated. By his father not being able to see how far he has come, it inspired him. J.K. inspires me. He's just a dedicated, driven person."

When Dobbins chose Ohio State, Grounds didn't allow the long distance between Texas and Ohio to keep her away. She flew to games every weekend, despite the expense.

"I didn't think he'd play much as a freshman, so I thought I'd have time to save money," Grounds said laughing. "I was wrong. I couldn't imagine not being at those games to support him."

Grimes was asked if she planned to be a regular attendee at Ravens' games.