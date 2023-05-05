Ravens Rookies Get Their Jersey Numbers

The Ravens' rookie class has been assigned their jerseys and five of the six players, including top pick Zay Flowers, get to stick with the same numbers they wore in college.

Flowers will wear No. 4, just like he did at Boston College. It was an easy assignment, as the number was available (Jason Pierre-Paul wore it last season).

The only other players to wear No. 4 in Ravens team history are quarterback Jim Harbaugh and punter Sam Koch. Now Flowers will try to create his own legacy in that jersey.

Here's the full list:

WR Zay Flowers – No. 4

LB Trenton Simpson – No. 30

OLB Tavius Robinson – No. 95

CB Kyu Blu Kelly – No. 17

OT Sala Aumavae-Laulu – No. 71

G Andrew Vorhees – No. 72

Simpson is the one rookie who had to switch jersey numbers. He wore No. 22 at Clemson, but that's currently donned by second-year cornerback Pepe Williams.

No Raven wore Robinson's new No. 95 last season, though it's been previously worn by Jarret Johnson, Derek Wolfe, Sam Adams, and others.

Kelly's No. 17 has been worn by mostly wide receivers, including Mike Wallace. Kelly's father, Brian Kelly, wore the No. 25 during his 10 years playing cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aumavae-Laulu wore No. 71 at Oregon, among other numbers. That jersey number has also been worn by other Day 3 offensive line standouts including Rick Wagner and Jermaine Eluemunor.