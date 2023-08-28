Rumor Mill: Ravens Roster Cuts

The Ravens have reportedly begun making roster cuts as of Monday morning.
All teams must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Here are the latest reports:
Botts is an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State (Pueblo). The defensive tackle had three tackles and a sack in the preseason finale in Tampa.
Caesar is an undrafted rookie from Ohio University. He was not credited with any tackles in the three preseason games.
The Ravens signed Houston-Carson on Aug. 14, in the midst of a rash of short-term injuries in their secondary. The veteran played the last seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and made a career-high six starts last year.
Mayfield is an undrafted rookie out of Texas-San Antonio who flashed his scrappiness in practice. He made six tackles in the Ravens' second preseason game against Washington, but did not record a stop in the preseason finale.