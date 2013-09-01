Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves Sunday afternoon:* *
Signed the following players to the practice squad:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Brown, Omar S 5-11 195 2 Marshall
Copeland, Brandon ILB 6-3 260 R Pennsylvania
Devey, Jordan T 6-6 317 R Memphis
Furstenburg, Matt TE 6-3 244 R Maryland
Larsen, Cody DT 6-4 300 R Southern Utah
Stephens, Reggie C 6-3 325 2 Iowa State
'Unga, J.J. T 6-5 320 R Midwestern State
* *
Waived the following player – injured:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College Injury Williams, LaQuan WR 6-0 195 3 Maryland Leg