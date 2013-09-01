Ravens Roster Moves

Sep 01, 2013 at 06:39 AM

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves Sunday afternoon:* *

Signed the following players to the practice squad: 

Player                             Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Exp.     College

Brown, Omar                 S              5-11        195         2          Marshall

Copeland, Brandon       ILB           6-3          260         R          Pennsylvania

Devey, Jordan                T              6-6          317         R          Memphis

Furstenburg, Matt        TE            6-3          244         R          Maryland

Larsen, Cody                  DT           6-4          300         R          Southern Utah

Stephens, Reggie          C             6-3          325         2          Iowa State

'Unga, J.J.                      T              6-5          320         R          Midwestern State

* *

Waived the following player – injured:

Player                             Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Exp.     College             Injury Williams, LaQuan          WR          6-0          195         3          Maryland         Leg                     

