RAVENS ROSTER MOVES
The Baltimore Ravens Saturday placed CB Sheldon Price on Injured Reserve and waived RB Jeremy Langford from the 53-man roster.
With corresponding moves, Baltimore signed RB Alex Collins and CB Tony McRae from the practice squad to the active roster.
Collins, a 2016 fifth-round draft choice by Seattle, saw action in 11 games last season. He rushed 31 times for 125 yards (4.0 avg.) and one touchdown, also adding 11 receptions for 84 yards.
McRae, who has not played in an NFL game, originally entered the league as a rookie free agent with Oakland.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|33
|Tony McRae
|CB
|5-10
|185
|1
|North Carolina A&T
|34
|Alex Collins
|RB
|5-10
|210
|2
|Arkansas