50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

Aug 19, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

08192350words
Nick Wass / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photo
From left: OLB Jadeveon Clowney, OLB Odafe Oweh, OLB David Ojabo

Training camp is always a busy time, but this week was especially chaotic in Baltimore. To recap:

  • Monday – J.K. Dobbins took the field for the first time this summer
  • Tuesday – The first of two days of intense joint practices with Washington Commanders
  • Wednesday – Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery
  • Thursday – Ravens signed cornerback Ronald Darby
  • Friday – Ravens signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney

With that in mind, here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

1. The two holes we all talked about on the Ravens' roster were addressed with the Clowney and Darby signings. The Darby addition was necessitated by Humphrey's surgery, but if we're looking long-term, the Ravens now have sufficient cornerback depth. Clowney takes some pressure off Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

2. The reported financial details on Clowney and Darby's one-year deals are base salaries of $2.5 million and $1.75 million, respectively. Two accomplished players at positions of need for $4.25 million seems like right price. If they can stay healthy, they'll be right players too. They're both super talented.

3. Question marks remain at cornerback. Coming off his ACL, can Darby start if needed with just 22 days till the season opener? He looked good in his first practice. Will Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis have enough runway to get ready? Can the Ravens hold down the fort without Humphrey?

4. Maybe Clowney hasn't met the expectations that come with being a No. 1-overall pick, but he's had a very successful NFL career. A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney has run hot and cold. The Ravens are hoping that a reunion with coaches Anthony Weaver and Chuck Smith gets him hot again.

5. The Ravens signed Jason Pierre-Paul in late September last season. He played 60% of the defensive snaps and registered three sacks in 14 games. I'm going to predict Clowney plays a similar role but has more production. Four years younger, Clowney has more tread on his tires.

6. The biggest question remaining at outside linebacker is who plays SAM. While Clowney often lines up over the right tackle, he's not known for dropping into coverage. That's Tyus Bowser's forte, but he hasn't practiced yet. Perhaps signing Clowney over Kyle Van Noy indicates the Ravens’ confidence in Bowser’s knee.

7. Two of the top competitions entering camp have clear leaders at this point. John Simpson has made a strong case to be the starting left guard. Tyler Huntley has snatched pole position at backup quarterback. The best battles now: cornerback/safety, No. 4 running back, and No. 6 wide receiver.

8. The Ravens now have 16 first-round picks on the roster. I don't know if that's the most in the NFL but it's a lot (18% of the roster). Eric DeCosta has an affinity for high upside players with elite traits, and trust that the coaches can bring them to bear.

9. Lamar Jackson has a collection of fast wide receivers who can beat defenses over the top. Odell Beckham Jr. is showing that kind of speed again and Rashod Bateman's return adds more. A critical piece to the offense unlocking its potential is Jackson dialing in his deep ball.

10. Like Bateman, J.K. Dobbins returned to team drills on Friday. For all the hubbub about Dobbins this offseason, his arrival at practice went just as expected. Smiles all around, a hug from John Harbaugh, and down to business. All that consternation instantly evaporated. He'll be ready to go.

11. Watching the Ravens' defensive linemen/outside linebackers battle the Commanders' offensive line during 1-on-1 drills Wednesday was a display of machismo filled with skirmishes, slammed helmets, trash talk, and more. There are some dawgs in this Ravens front seven. They won't be pushed around by anybody.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: The Ravens' Cornerback Conundrum

There's always a tough balancing act when turning the page from veterans. What the 23-game streak signifies. The preseason trade that keeps looking better. Marlon Humphrey's fascinating leadership.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Has Numerous Potential Breakout Stars

The Ravens' potential Achilles heel is at cornerback. Todd Monken seemed to send a message.
news

50 Words Or Less: Thoughts on the Start to Ravens Training Camp

Early indications on Todd Monken's offense. Zay Flowers is worth the hype. Two defensive backs we should be paying more attention to.
news

50 Words or Less: Rashod Bateman Is Still a Crucial Player for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins can monitor the market and still get ready to ball. Running back depth is important, but 'The Bus' seems ready to roll. Still don't rule out Justin Houston.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Should be Among NFL's Best

Justin Madubuike could be Baltimore's breakout player on defense. Training camp will help sort out the cornerback rotation.
news

50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

There's no issue with Odell Beckham Jr.'s take-it-slow approach. Some of Todd Monken's pillars of offense come through in the classroom.
news

50 Words or Less: Top Roster Concerns As Ravens Go on Break

The Ravens have salary-cap space to make more moves. The Lamar Jackson-OBJ chemistry is key.
news

50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

Rock Ya-Sin looks ready to roll. The players believe the pieces are already in place to win a Super Bowl. Todd Monken is excited about the tight group.
news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.
news

50 Words or Less: Marcus Williams Could Be First Time Pro Bowler 

Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin says Lamar Jackson will operate at the line of scrimmage more often. An unheralded outside linebacker enjoyed a strong Thursday practice. 
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies. 
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising