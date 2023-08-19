50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

Training camp is always a busy time, but this week was especially chaotic in Baltimore. To recap:

Monday – J.K. Dobbins took the field for the first time this summer

Tuesday – The first of two days of intense joint practices with Washington Commanders

Wednesday – Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery

Thursday – Ravens signed cornerback Ronald Darby

Friday – Ravens signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney

With that in mind, here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

1. The two holes we all talked about on the Ravens' roster were addressed with the Clowney and Darby signings. The Darby addition was necessitated by Humphrey's surgery, but if we're looking long-term, the Ravens now have sufficient cornerback depth. Clowney takes some pressure off Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.