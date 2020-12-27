Ravens' Run Game Looks Unstoppable

With Dobbins and Edwards running with determination since becoming the lead backs during the second half of the season, the Ravens are getting the most from the running lanes being created. Dobbins' 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave him a touchdown in five straight games and seven rushing touchdowns this season, setting the franchise record for rookie rushing touchdowns. Jamal Lewis had six rushing touchdowns as a rookie in 2000.

"It means a lot to me," Dobbins said. "Jamal Lewis, I mean, he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year [in 2003], and he's an amazing player. So, for me to do that, it's an honor and a blessing. I'm just going to keep trying to get better."

After being forced to make numerous personnel adjustments this season, the Ravens have found their rhythm on the ground. They knew that the retirement of perennial Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda after last season would produce a huge challenge for the line. Then they lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 1, and Nick Boyle, one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends, to a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 15.

However, Orlando Brown Jr. has impressively made the Pro Bowl for the second straight year after switching from right tackle to left tackle following Stanley's injury. Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard has dished out punishing blocks on a weekly basis. Ben Powers has played extremely well since becoming the starting right guard on Nov. 8.

The wide receivers and tight ends are also blocking well, which is an important factor in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system. The Ravens imposed their will on New York, and tight end Mark Andrews gave credit to Ricard and backup tight end Eric Tomlinson for their jarring blocks on Sunday.

"I love him," Andrews said of Tomlinson. "He's got a dog mentality to him. He's been doing a great job. Him and Pat are just mauling dudes. No defense wants to see that."

From the opening drive, it looked like Roman could call almost anything in the playbook and the Ravens would make it work. Baltimore took the opening kickoff and marched 82 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown, then after the Giants went three-and-out, Baltimore marched 65 yards in 10 plays for another score to take a 14-0 lead.