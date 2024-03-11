Late for Work: Ravens Reportedly Among 'Serious Suitors' for Saquon Barkley

**Russell Street Report’s** Darin McCann: "There are still a ton of questions regarding how this team will look next season, but having Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton manning the spine of the defense for the foreseeable future is a solid start. The contract, while huge, does help with this year's salary cap as it removes that strangling franchise-tag number. This is a big box to check off before legal tampering starts next week. We'll count this one as a win."

**Baltimore Positive’s** Luke Jones: "The last five NFL seasons included a total of only 15 double-digit sack campaigns from interior defensive linemen, which is why the Ravens were determined to keep Madubuike from hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent."

Derrick Henry Joining the Ravens Would Be "Nasty Stuff"

Pundits cannot get enough of pairing Henry and the Ravens. But who can blame them? Linking the NFL's best rushing attack with the NFL's most dominant running back of the past six years feels like football matrimony.

The latest to wed the two are The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak on their podcast, *Extra Point Taken*.

Kapadia expects the Ravens to pursue Henry, citing Zrebiec's report that "the Ravens were in advanced talks with the Tennessee Titans about Henry before the 2023 trade deadline."

Kapadia: "I'm picturing a scenario where we have one of these Lamar Jackson runs around for nine seconds, one where they put the clock on the replay and he guns one downfield to Zay Flowers [for] 43 yards and then they go hurry-up and it's, 'Alright, you're tired now? Here's Derrick Henry. Tackle him. We're at the eight-yard line.' He's going to run in for a touchdown. I think that, certainly, would be a lot of fun."

Kapadia also guessed at what the market would be for the Ravens to net Henry.

"One-year, $7 million, with incentives. I don't know," he said. "What is the market for a 30-year-old running back when that 30-year-old running back shows no signs of really slowing down and is a one-in-a-generation type guy that can carry the load?"

Solak wholeheartedly endorses the idea of Henry in black and purple, noting the lethal pairing of Jackson and the current offense adding the bruising back.

"The thing that Lamar does, when Lamar's present in the backfield and he puts the ball in the belly of the back and freezes you there with that mesh-point, is that he makes their linebackers sit back on their heels. Unless you are calling plays specifically to get an extra body in the box and muddy the picture, your backers just kind of have to [pause] and read it out," Solak said. "If Lamar freezes backers and make them inert and Derrick Henry has a full head of steam, a steam-engine train coming at you? That's a very perfect pairing. That's an ideal world for Henry to be in. 'Oh, linebackers don't get to generate any momentum when they come into contact with me? They're just stuck at the second level?' That's nasty stuff."

Since 2018, Henry is first in rushing yards, with 8,268 yards. Joining the Ravens' top-flight rushing attack, with the No. 9 rusher in Jackson (5,258), it's hard to root against, Solak said.

"Derrick Henry to the Ravens is just pure fun and everybody should be rooting for it," Solak said. "Unless you're in the Ravens division. In which case, I get it."

Potential Free Agent Targets

Zrebiec listed a few players that should be on the radar for Baltimore, starting with the running backs.

Barkley/Henry/Jacobs

"The Ravens have done their homework on the top backs. If the price is right, they could pounce."

RB Zack Moss

"Several available running backs would fit well with the Ravens. Moss stands out as a physical, downhill guy who would be a strong complement to Hill and Mitchell's speed and elusiveness."

G Damien Lewis

"The Ravens were miffed when the Seattle Seahawks selected Lewis two spots ahead of them in the third round of the 2020 draft. They wanted Lewis. Instead, they 'settled' for Madubuike. Let's just say it worked out. They now have an opportunity to have both on the same team."

CB Darious Williams

"Williams was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Ravens in 2018 but was cut during that season. He's made 55 starts in the five seasons since. He'd be a nice addition to a cornerback group that is suddenly trending young."

OLB Shaquil Barrett

"Re-signing [Jadeveon] Clowney and/or [Kyle] Van Noy will probably be the preference, but Barrett is a nice candidate to be the latest veteran edge rusher the Ravens bring in and try to coax another year of quality football out of. He's a Baltimore native, and since he was let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he wouldn't factor in the compensatory pick formula."

Quick Hits