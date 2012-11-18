Ravens Scratch Three Impact Players





The Steelers aren't the only ones who will be missing key players in Sunday night's game.

Baltimore scratched three impact players: starting guard Bobbie Williams, defensive tackle Terrence Cody and defensive end Pernell McPhee.

Williams had started the past four games at left guard, but second-year player Jah Reid saw the majority of snaps last week against Oakland and will be the starter in Pittsburgh.

Williams has been dealing with an ankle injury that left him limited in practice throughout the week. He was listed as probable to play.

Baltimore also ruled out guard/tackle Ramon Harewood, leaving the offensive line depth somewhat thin. Rookie Gino Gradkowski and tackle Bryant McKinnie will be the two reserves.

Cody will miss his first game since Week 3 of his rookie season in 2010. An arm injury limited him in practice Thursday and he didn't practice Friday.

Cody was playing behind starter Ma'ake Kemoeatu, but was still seeing a lot of snaps along the rotating defensive line. He has 16 tackles this season.

McPhee (thigh) was hopeful that he would return this week after missing the past two games. He said he was back to 100 percent. But McPhee was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and didn't practice Friday.

Not having Cody and McPhee leaves the Ravens' defensive line without two big bodies. Defensive tackle Bryan Hall and rookie defensive end DeAngelo Tyson are up.

The Ravens' other inactives are cornerback Jimmy Smith (sports hernia), cornerback Asa Jackson and wide receiver Deonte Thompson.

Pittsburgh's inactives are no surprise. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown, safety Troy Polamalu and tackle Marcus Gilbert were all previously ruled out.