Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Seahawks

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:54 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

11323punditP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Seahawks 20 “This is a good midseason test for both teams. The Ravens will have the best playmaker in Lamar Jackson and the better all-around defense. But Seattle will make them earn drives on offense and has the weapons to punish defensive lapses. The Ravens will build another early lead and hang on with support from their home crowd.”
Brian Whacker
Ravens 20, Seahawks 17 “The last two times these teams met, in 2019 and 2015, the road team won handily. That included Lamar Jackson memorably telling coach John Harbaugh ‘hell yeah’ he wanted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks’ 8-yard line and then running in for a score en route to a 30-16 victory in Seattle. This time, the Ravens are riding a three-game winning streak and come in averaging the sixth-most points (25.3) and second-most rushing yards (143) per game. There’s also a fun matchup of rookie receivers between the Ravens’ Zay Flowers and Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and of course the matchup of two strong defenses. The Seahawks do a lot of things well, ranking near the middle of the pack offensively, though quarterback Geno Smith has thrown six interceptions compared with nine touchdown passes. In other words, this figures to be another close one, but Baltimore’s defense will be the difference.”
C.J. Doon
Seahawks 20, Ravens 19 "This could resemble a typical AFC North slugfest the way both of these defenses are playing of late, but I’m giving the slight edge to Seattle because of its offensive talent. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will test the Ravens’ interior, and receivers Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take advantage of any weak spots in the secondary. It’s asking a lot of Geno Smith to outduel Lamar Jackson on the road, but the 33-year-old veteran will be up to the challenge and deliver some more late magic.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 21, Seahawks 17 “This is going to be a fun game to watch. Seattle is coming off a last-minute win over the Browns, the league’s second-best defense, per DVOA, to vault into first place in the NFC West. And now they are set to face the NFL’s No. 1 defense in Baltimore. That feels like a tall task, especially with the Ravens getting healthier and seemingly hitting their stride (at least defensively). There’s no ‘Legion of Boom’ to face if you’re Lamar Jackson, but the Seahawks boast one of the league’s best cornerback tandems in Riq Woolen and star rookie Devon Witherspoon. It won’t be an easy task for the Ravens offense.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Seahawks 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 23, Seahawks 20
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Seahawks 23
Safid Deen
Ravens 27, Seahawks 20
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 24, Seahawks 20
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 27, Seahawks 23
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 21, Seahawks 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 26, Seahawks 20

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 22, Seahawks 20 “In a week with a handful of heavyweight matchups, this slugfest between coastal elites might be my favorite. High-powered offenses, hard-hitting defenses -- what more can you ask for? Mistake-free football, if you're Pete Carroll. Seattle ranks second in the NFL in penalties per game, many of them of the pre-snap variety that put the Seahawks behind the sticks before they can even get going. They also rank in the league's bottom tier on third down -- both on offense (35.4%; 23rd) and defense (45.3%; 30th). The 'Hawks largely have been able to overcome their self-inflicted errors thanks to a very forgiving schedule (.368 strength of victory), but continued carelessness will not fly against the Ravens. Especially not at M&T Bank Stadium, where Lamar Jackson boasts a .765 career winning percentage (26-8) -- the fourth-best home win rate among active QBs since 2018.”
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 24, Seahawks 20
Dan Parr
Ravens 24, Seahawks 21
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 23, Seahawks 20
Tom Blair
Ravens 25, Seahawks 21

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Seahawks 23, Ravens 21
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Seahawks 21
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Seahawks 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 24, Seahawks 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 27, Seahawks 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Seahawks 23
Marc Sessler
Ravens 20, Seahawks 16
Kevin Patra
Ravens 28, Seahawks 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 23, Seahawks 21
Eric Edholm
Ravens 27, Seahawks 20

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Seahawks 20 “Geno Smith and Seattle have taken over first place in the NFC West, but it's a precarious position just ahead of bye-week San Francisco. Baltimore escaped in Arizona and is still ahead of everyone in a tough AFC North. The Seahawks tend to travel well to the East with Pete Carroll and are playing much better complete football of late. But they still have some key weaknesses that Lamar Jackson will exploit with his arm and legs at home, while Smith succumbs to a tricky pass defense.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 27, Seahawks 18 “The Ravens beat the Cardinals in lackluster style last week, while Seattle came back to beat the Browns and P.J. Walker. The Seattle defense is improving every week, and adding Leonard Williams will help, but this is a long trip against a team that can score. Look for Lamar Jackson to play better than he did last week.”
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 19, Seahawks 16 “The Ravens have surrendered the fewest points per game this year and the third-fewest passing yards, and Geno Smith hasn't done quite enough to make me think he can be productive against a defense like that.”
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 28, Seahawks 20 “I think that it’s too much to ask the Seahawks to go to Baltimore to face this Ravens team that is getting better each week, that is ready to separate from the pack at least in the division if not the rest of the conference. And there’s no shame in losing this one if you’re Seattle.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 27, Seahawks 17 “I could see Seattle’s defense giving Baltimore some problems. They’ve got some big-time playmakers. What I really worry about is Seattle’s offense. … I think their offense is going to have a problem against this Ravens defense.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Claire Kuwana
Gilberto Manzano
Connor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

Related Content

news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Seahawks Game

ESPN pundit says the Ravens have 'no glaring roster holes.' Roquan Smith is a 'big fan' of Mike Macdonald's aggressive style.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Looking at the Big Picture Amidst Slower-Than-Expected Start

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for his first touchdown and a breakout game.
news

Four Ravens Return to Practice

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and Odafe Oweh all returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses was out for a second straight day. 
news

Why Justin Madubuike Is Having a Breakout Season

Having a career season in a contract year, Justin Madubuike is having a breakout season to lead the Ravens' NFL-leading sack attack.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens begin a three-game homestand against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
news

Late for Work: Two Factors That Could Determine How Ravens Fare Against Tough Second-Half Schedule

Analytics projections have the Ravens finishing as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Mike Macdonald is named a potential candidate for the Raiders' head coach job.
news

Rashod Bateman Feels He's 'Getting Back to His Old Self, Maybe Even Better'

John Harbaugh believes the Ravens have everything they need after not making a deadline deal. Lamar Jackson says opponents are holding Odell Beckham Jr. because they have to. The Ravens are wary of Seattle's wide receivers.
news

Marcus Williams Isn't Frustrated By Injuries, Eager to 'Push Through'

The Ravens have an abundance of safeties with Marcus Williams returning to the field and the NFL's interceptions leader Geno Stone.
news

Marcus Williams Returns to Ravens Practice, But Six Players Absent

Ravens missing from Wednesday's practice include WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards, OLB Odafe Oweh, and the starting tackles.
news

Mailbag: What the Crystal Ball Says for Second Half of Ravens' Season

How many defensive players can the Ravens keep this offseason? Why do the Ravens keep attempting screens? Why is Lamar Jackson not throwing faster?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Climb to No. 2

The Ravens are moving up the power rankings after coming out of a grueling stretch with three straight wins.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising