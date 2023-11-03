Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Seahawks

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Seahawks 20 “This is a good midseason test for both teams. The Ravens will have the best playmaker in Lamar Jackson and the better all-around defense. But Seattle will make them earn drives on offense and has the weapons to punish defensive lapses. The Ravens will build another early lead and hang on with support from their home crowd.”
Brian Whacker
|Ravens 20, Seahawks 17 “The last two times these teams met, in 2019 and 2015, the road team won handily. That included Lamar Jackson memorably telling coach John Harbaugh ‘hell yeah’ he wanted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks’ 8-yard line and then running in for a score en route to a 30-16 victory in Seattle. This time, the Ravens are riding a three-game winning streak and come in averaging the sixth-most points (25.3) and second-most rushing yards (143) per game. There’s also a fun matchup of rookie receivers between the Ravens’ Zay Flowers and Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and of course the matchup of two strong defenses. The Seahawks do a lot of things well, ranking near the middle of the pack offensively, though quarterback Geno Smith has thrown six interceptions compared with nine touchdown passes. In other words, this figures to be another close one, but Baltimore’s defense will be the difference.”
C.J. Doon
|Seahawks 20, Ravens 19 "This could resemble a typical AFC North slugfest the way both of these defenses are playing of late, but I’m giving the slight edge to Seattle because of its offensive talent. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will test the Ravens’ interior, and receivers Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take advantage of any weak spots in the secondary. It’s asking a lot of Geno Smith to outduel Lamar Jackson on the road, but the 33-year-old veteran will be up to the challenge and deliver some more late magic.”
Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 21, Seahawks 17 “This is going to be a fun game to watch. Seattle is coming off a last-minute win over the Browns, the league’s second-best defense, per DVOA, to vault into first place in the NFC West. And now they are set to face the NFL’s No. 1 defense in Baltimore. That feels like a tall task, especially with the Ravens getting healthier and seemingly hitting their stride (at least defensively). There’s no ‘Legion of Boom’ to face if you’re Lamar Jackson, but the Seahawks boast one of the league’s best cornerback tandems in Riq Woolen and star rookie Devon Witherspoon. It won’t be an easy task for the Ravens offense.”
USA TODAY
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 22, Seahawks 20 “In a week with a handful of heavyweight matchups, this slugfest between coastal elites might be my favorite. High-powered offenses, hard-hitting defenses -- what more can you ask for? Mistake-free football, if you're Pete Carroll. Seattle ranks second in the NFL in penalties per game, many of them of the pre-snap variety that put the Seahawks behind the sticks before they can even get going. They also rank in the league's bottom tier on third down -- both on offense (35.4%; 23rd) and defense (45.3%; 30th). The 'Hawks largely have been able to overcome their self-inflicted errors thanks to a very forgiving schedule (.368 strength of victory), but continued carelessness will not fly against the Ravens. Especially not at M&T Bank Stadium, where Lamar Jackson boasts a .765 career winning percentage (26-8) -- the fourth-best home win rate among active QBs since 2018.”
NFL NETWORK
SPORTING NEWS
Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Seahawks 20 “Geno Smith and Seattle have taken over first place in the NFC West, but it's a precarious position just ahead of bye-week San Francisco. Baltimore escaped in Arizona and is still ahead of everyone in a tough AFC North. The Seahawks tend to travel well to the East with Pete Carroll and are playing much better complete football of late. But they still have some key weaknesses that Lamar Jackson will exploit with his arm and legs at home, while Smith succumbs to a tricky pass defense.”
CBS SPORTS
Pete Prisco
|Ravens 27, Seahawks 18 “The Ravens beat the Cardinals in lackluster style last week, while Seattle came back to beat the Browns and P.J. Walker. The Seattle defense is improving every week, and adding Leonard Williams will help, but this is a long trip against a team that can score. Look for Lamar Jackson to play better than he did last week.”
|Ravens 19, Seahawks 16 “The Ravens have surrendered the fewest points per game this year and the third-fewest passing yards, and Geno Smith hasn't done quite enough to make me think he can be productive against a defense like that.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
Mike Florio
|Ravens 28, Seahawks 20 “I think that it’s too much to ask the Seahawks to go to Baltimore to face this Ravens team that is getting better each week, that is ready to separate from the pack at least in the division if not the rest of the conference. And there’s no shame in losing this one if you’re Seattle.”
Chris Simms
|Ravens 27, Seahawks 17 “I could see Seattle’s defense giving Baltimore some problems. They’ve got some big-time playmakers. What I really worry about is Seattle’s offense. … I think their offense is going to have a problem against this Ravens defense.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
