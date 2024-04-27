 Skip to main content
Ravens Select Center Nick Samac in Seventh Round

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Baltimore took its second offensive lineman in the 2024 draft, selecting Nick Samac of Michigan State in the seventh round with pick No. 228.

The 6-4, 307-pound Samac was the Spartans' starting center the past two seasons and excelled as a run blocker as a two-time All-Big 10 honorable mention. He missed the final game of Michigan State's season after suffering a broken fibula and did not work out at the Combine, but he expects to be cleared for contact during the spring.

"A couple of weeks after the draft is really my clearance date, so I'll be back before IS know it," Samac said.

Samac played exclusively at center for Michigan State, but also took snaps at guard during practice and played guard in high school.

The Ravens are retooling their offensive line after losing three starters during free agency. They drafted Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round and Samac can add more depth to the interior offensive line behind Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

Samac said he has studied Linderbaum's technique and admires his game.

"I've watched a lot of his film, the way he moves and the way he plays," Samac said. "I was at Michigan State, he was at Iowa. The things he's able to do, and the way he can move out of his stance is incredible. He's going to be a good player to learn from."

Samac said he'd feel comfortable playing guard if the Ravens asked.

"I have good size, I have all the tangibles, I can play anywhere coach needs me to be, happy to fit in anywhere, whatever it takes to help the team."

Samac became emotional when he received the draft phone call from the Ravens, moved to tears as his parents looked on.

"It's been a long weekend waiting to hear my name called," Samac said. "When that call came in, you're never sure what's going to happen. It was getting close to the end. I started getting a little shaky and emotional there. My Dad grabbed me, and anytime I'm in a moment like that and my dad touches my shoulder or back, I instantly break down. It was an insane moment, I'm still tying to take it all in."

