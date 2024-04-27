Ravens Select Center Nick Samac in Seventh Round

Samac played exclusively at center for Michigan State, but also took snaps at guard during practice and played guard in high school.

The Ravens are retooling their offensive line after losing three starters during free agency. They drafted Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round and Samac can add more depth to the interior offensive line behind Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

Samac said he has studied Linderbaum's technique and admires his game.

"I've watched a lot of his film, the way he moves and the way he plays," Samac said. "I was at Michigan State, he was at Iowa. The things he's able to do, and the way he can move out of his stance is incredible. He's going to be a good player to learn from."

Samac said he'd feel comfortable playing guard if the Ravens asked.

"I have good size, I have all the tangibles, I can play anywhere coach needs me to be, happy to fit in anywhere, whatever it takes to help the team."

Samac became emotional when he received the draft phone call from the Ravens, moved to tears as his parents looked on.