Ravens Sell Out Regular Season Tickets

Jul 17, 2009 at 10:32 AM

The Baltimore Ravens held their single-game ticket sales this morning and immediately sold out all eight regular season games.

Fewer than 1,000 tickets remain for each of the Ravens' two preseason games at M&T Bank Stadium: Aug. 13 against the Washington Redskins and Aug. 24 versus the New York Jets in a nationally-televised Monday Night Football game.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 410-261-RAVE (7283) or by visiting www.BaltimoreRavens.com or www.ticketmaster.com. M&T Bank Stadium ticket office windows open beginning on Monday, July 20, at 9 a.m. and will be open until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the end of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current television and radio agreements with Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock through the 2026 season.
Ravens are encouraged to get to their seats early for 'Sunday Night Football' against the Cleveland Browns.
