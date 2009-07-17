Ravens Sell Out Regular Season Tickets

The Baltimore Ravens held their single-game ticket sales this morning and immediately sold out all eight regular season games.
Fewer than 1,000 tickets remain for each of the Ravens' two preseason games at M&T Bank Stadium: Aug. 13 against the Washington Redskins and Aug. 24 versus the New York Jets in a nationally-televised Monday Night Football game.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 410-261-RAVE (7283) or by visiting www.BaltimoreRavens.com or www.ticketmaster.com. M&T Bank Stadium ticket office windows open beginning on Monday, July 20, at 9 a.m. and will be open until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the end of the season.