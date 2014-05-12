Ravens Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

TRAMAIN JACOBSNo. 39CornerbackTexas A&M5-11, 182

Jacobs appeared in 26 games in two seasons for the Aggies, totaling 55 tackles (39 solo), two interceptions and 13 passes defensed. Prior to his time with the Aggies, Jacobs played two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he racked up 34 tackles, two INTs and 13 PD in 2011.* *

RICHIE LEONENo. 8PunterHouston6-3, 211

Leone appeared in 51 career games for the Cougars and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award – given to the nation's top punter – for three-consecutive seasons (2011-13). He ranked 24th in NCAA punting, booting 73 punts for 3,153 yards (43.2 avg.), while also handling kickoff and placekicking duties as a senior in 2013, earning second-team All-AAC honors. Leone's punting average of 45.5 yards as a junior in 2012 led Conference USA and was seventh-highest in all of Division I, earning him first-team All-Conference accolades. He produced 219 career punts for 9,430 yards (43.1 avg.), including 79 inside the 20-yard line and a long punt of 77 yards. Last name pronounced: lee-OWN-ee

JAMIE MEDERNo. 63Defensive TackleAshland6-2, 304

A two-time Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference *Defensive Lineman of the Year and a 2013 first-team American Football Coaches Association All-American, Meder was a four-year starter at Ashland. In 2013, he posted 88 tackles (32 solo), three sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Meder compiled 247 tackles (96 solo), 14 sacks and 35 TFL in 44 career games with the Eagles.* **

DEXTER MOODYNo. 42SafetyAlbany State6-1, 213

Moody, a converted linebacker, appeared in 10 games at safety with the Golden Rams as a senior in 2013. He also recorded 38 tackles (25 solo), one sack (-5 yards) and three interceptions (-77 yards) last season. Moody led the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with seven INTs (-154 yards) as a junior in 2012, en route to earning first-team All-SIAC honors.* *

DEJI OLATOYE No. 32 CornerbackNorth Carolina A&T6-1, 198

In 21 career games at North Carolina A&T, Olatoye tallied 78 tackles (55 solo), five interceptions, 18 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while playing both cornerback and free safety. He originally began his career at the University of Colorado, where he played in 10 games during the 2010 season as a standout special teams player. Olatoye also saw action in 48 snaps from scrimmage for the Buffs, recording seven tackles (four solo). Name pronounced: DAY-zhee OH-la-toy* *

ZACHARY ORRNo. 45LinebackerNorth Texas6-0, 237

Orr played in 46 career games at North Texas, posting 365 total tackles (third most in school history), five sacks (-51 yards), 25 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 11 passes defensed. During his 2013 senior campaign, he was named first-team All-Conference USA after leading North Texas with a career-high 123 tackles (fifth most in school history). Orr was also named to the 2013 Conference USA Football All-Academic team and earned Capital One Academic All-District VII honors.

A.J. PATAIALI'INo. 67Defensive TackleUtah State6-3, 307

Pataiali'i played in 27 games (16 starts) during his two-year career at Utah State, recording 66 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Pataiali'i earned second-team All-Mountain West honors after leading the defensive line with 42 tackles as a senior. Prior to joining the Aggies, he spent three seasons at Snow (Ephraim, UT) College. Last name is pronounced: pah-tie-AH-lee-ee.

AVERY PATTERSONNo. 38CornerbackOregon5-8, 191

Patterson played in 50 career games for the Ducks, posting 198 tackles (114 solo), 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions (200 return yards) and three INT-TDs. He recorded six INTs over his last two seasons at Oregon, including one in three-consecutive games as a junior in 2012. Patterson was converted from cornerback to free safety as a sophomore and was also a key special teams contributor.

SAMMY SEAMSTERNo. 37CornerbackMiddle Tennessee State6-0, 200