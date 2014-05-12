Ravens Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens have signed the following 17 rookie free agents, general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday afternoon:* *
XAVIUS BOYDNo. 47LinebackerWestern Kentucky6-2, 239
Boyd appeared in 48 career games at Western Kentucky, posting 258 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Boyd, the 2013 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, set career highs in tackles (103), TFLs (15.5) and sacks (8.5) as a senior. He also earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior and was selected as a participant in the 2014 East-West Shrine Game.* *
LEVI BROWNNo. 61Defensive TackleTemple6-2, 310
Brown appeared in 43 career games along the Owls' defensive line, compiling 72 tackles (41 solo), one sack (-5 yards) and one forced fumble. He served as team captain during his 2013 senior campaign, posting 17 total tackles (12 solo), including two stops for loss.
JEREMY BUTLERNo. 17Wide ReceiverTennessee-Martin6-2, 224
Butler recorded 141 receptions for 1,953 yards (13.9 avg.) and 20 TDs in two seasons for the Skyhawks, including 90 catches for 1,203 yards and 10 TDs as a senior. Prior to his time at UT-Martin, Butler played at the College of the Sequoias, where he appeared in 11 games, recording 48 receptions for 617 yards and six touchdowns in 2011.* *
JACE DAVISNo. 16Wide ReceiverNorthern Colorado6-1, 206
In 43 career games, Davis recorded 162 receptions for 2,470 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch while at Northern Colorado, earning first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2010 and honorable mention All-Conference accolades in 2012. Davis posted 44 catches for 673 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his 2013 senior campaign.
PARKER GRAHAMNo. 79TackleOklahoma State6-7, 308
Graham appeared in 41 career games (31 starts) for the Cowboys, taking over starting duties during the second half of his sophomore season in 2011. He started every game as a senior in 2013 – the first five games at left tackle and the final eight at right guard – and did not allow a sack en route to earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. Graham, a three-time academic All-Big 12 honoree, made 17 starts at left tackle, six starts at right tackle and eight starts at right guard during his career.
DERRICK HOPKINSNo. 78Defensive TackleVirginia Tech6-0, 321
Hopkins appeared in 53 games (40 starts) for the Hokies, totaling 165 tackles, 13 sacks (-78 yards), 25.5 tackles for loss (-118 yards), two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He earned third-team All-American (Athlon) and second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2013, recording a career-high 54 tackles, five sacks (-33 yards), nine TFL (-46 yards) and one FR. Hopkins was also named Honorable Mention All-ACC as a junior after netting 51 tackles and 3.5 sacks (-19 yards).
JAMES HURSTNo. 74TackleNorth Carolina6-5, 296
Hurst was a four-year starter along the Tar Heels' offensive line after earning the starting left tackle job in the second game of his true freshman season in 2010. The first-team All-ACC honoree played in 50 career games, including a school-record-tying 48 starts, missing only one game due to injury during his 2012 junior season. Hurst was one of the NCAA's most-decorated offensive linemen, earning 2010 Freshmen All-America honors, 2011 second-team All-ACC honors, 2012 first-team All-ACC honors (coaches) and 2013 first-team All-ACC honors (Phil Steele).* *
TRAMAIN JACOBSNo. 39CornerbackTexas A&M5-11, 182
Jacobs appeared in 26 games in two seasons for the Aggies, totaling 55 tackles (39 solo), two interceptions and 13 passes defensed. Prior to his time with the Aggies, Jacobs played two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he racked up 34 tackles, two INTs and 13 PD in 2011.* *
RICHIE LEONENo. 8PunterHouston6-3, 211
Leone appeared in 51 career games for the Cougars and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award – given to the nation's top punter – for three-consecutive seasons (2011-13). He ranked 24th in NCAA punting, booting 73 punts for 3,153 yards (43.2 avg.), while also handling kickoff and placekicking duties as a senior in 2013, earning second-team All-AAC honors. Leone's punting average of 45.5 yards as a junior in 2012 led Conference USA and was seventh-highest in all of Division I, earning him first-team All-Conference accolades. He produced 219 career punts for 9,430 yards (43.1 avg.), including 79 inside the 20-yard line and a long punt of 77 yards. Last name pronounced: lee-OWN-ee
JAMIE MEDERNo. 63Defensive TackleAshland6-2, 304
A two-time Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference *Defensive Lineman of the Year and a 2013 first-team American Football Coaches Association All-American, Meder was a four-year starter at Ashland. In 2013, he posted 88 tackles (32 solo), three sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Meder compiled 247 tackles (96 solo), 14 sacks and 35 TFL in 44 career games with the Eagles.* **
DEXTER MOODYNo. 42SafetyAlbany State6-1, 213
Moody, a converted linebacker, appeared in 10 games at safety with the Golden Rams as a senior in 2013. He also recorded 38 tackles (25 solo), one sack (-5 yards) and three interceptions (-77 yards) last season. Moody led the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with seven INTs (-154 yards) as a junior in 2012, en route to earning first-team All-SIAC honors.* *
DEJI OLATOYE No. 32 CornerbackNorth Carolina A&T6-1, 198
In 21 career games at North Carolina A&T, Olatoye tallied 78 tackles (55 solo), five interceptions, 18 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while playing both cornerback and free safety. He originally began his career at the University of Colorado, where he played in 10 games during the 2010 season as a standout special teams player. Olatoye also saw action in 48 snaps from scrimmage for the Buffs, recording seven tackles (four solo). Name pronounced: DAY-zhee OH-la-toy* *
ZACHARY ORRNo. 45LinebackerNorth Texas6-0, 237
Orr played in 46 career games at North Texas, posting 365 total tackles (third most in school history), five sacks (-51 yards), 25 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 11 passes defensed. During his 2013 senior campaign, he was named first-team All-Conference USA after leading North Texas with a career-high 123 tackles (fifth most in school history). Orr was also named to the 2013 Conference USA Football All-Academic team and earned Capital One Academic All-District VII honors.
A.J. PATAIALI'INo. 67Defensive TackleUtah State6-3, 307
Pataiali'i played in 27 games (16 starts) during his two-year career at Utah State, recording 66 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Pataiali'i earned second-team All-Mountain West honors after leading the defensive line with 42 tackles as a senior. Prior to joining the Aggies, he spent three seasons at Snow (Ephraim, UT) College. Last name is pronounced: pah-tie-AH-lee-ee.
AVERY PATTERSONNo. 38CornerbackOregon5-8, 191
Patterson played in 50 career games for the Ducks, posting 198 tackles (114 solo), 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions (200 return yards) and three INT-TDs. He recorded six INTs over his last two seasons at Oregon, including one in three-consecutive games as a junior in 2012. Patterson was converted from cornerback to free safety as a sophomore and was also a key special teams contributor.
SAMMY SEAMSTERNo. 37CornerbackMiddle Tennessee State6-0, 200
Seamster played in 44 games (10 starts) during his career at Middle Tennessee State. His most productive campaign came as a senior in 2013 when he posted a career-high 33 tackles and recorded his first-career interception, adding one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Seamster was named the team's 2013 Lifter of the Year and was invited to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.* *
BRETT VAN SLOTENNo. 61TackleIowa6-5, 301
Van Sloten appeared in 48 career games at Iowa, making 25-consecutive starts at right tackle over his last two seasons. He was named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in each of his four years with the Hawkeyes and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors by the league's coaches as a senior. Van Sloten spent four years as a part of Iowa's Leadership Group and served as a Permanent Team Captain on offense during his senior campaign.