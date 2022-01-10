Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Jan 10, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011022-McKenzie
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kahlil McKenzie

The Ravens have begun the process of building their 2022 roster, as they signed eight players to Reserve/Future deals Monday.

Baltimore signed these players the day after their 2021 season ended:

  • DB Robert Jackson
  • OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
  • G/DT Khalil McKenzie
  • WR Jaylon Moore
  • C James Murray
  • TE Tony Poljan
  • DB Kevin Toliver
  • WR Binjimen Victor

Reserve/Future deals do not count against the team's salary cap until the new league year begins but keeps the players in Baltimore. They are usually for young players who the Ravens think could have a future with the team and battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Some of last year's players who signed Reserve/Future deals were quarterback Tyler Huntley, long snapper Nick Moore, cornerback Chris Westry and running back Ty'Son Williams.

Jackson played in five games for the Ravens, helping to fill in for an injury-devastated secondary. McKenzie played in five games, all on defense, but was also training on the offensive line. Poljan suited up for one game in Cincinnati. Jones-Smith was active for three games down the stretch.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman, Brandon Williams, Josh Bynes Talk Pending Free Agency

The Ravens have several starters who are pending free agents, but who love playing in Baltimore.
news

Baltimore Ravens End of 2021 Season Transcripts

news

Close Wasn't Enough For Ravens in Challenging 2021 Season

After a season filled with dramatic finishes and devastating injuries and defeats, the Ravens are packing up and will quickly turn their focus toward 2022.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

Report: Tyus Bowser Suffers Torn Achilles

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is reportedly the latest Ravens player to suffer a major injury.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
news

Around the AFC North: With Big Changes Coming, Steelers Continue Ride With Big Ben 

The Bengals will seek their first playoff win since 1990 against the Raiders. Baker Mayfield reportedly enters offseason still entrenched as the Browns' starting quarterback.
news

Late for Work 1/10: Pundits Reflect on a 'Frustrating' But 'Valiant' 2021 Ravens Season

Media can't help but cite injuries as a reason for Ravens' losing season. Lack of making plays in the end another takeaway. Tyus Bowser may have suffered a torn Achilles.
news

Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft Position Is Set; Loaded With Picks

Baltimore will have its highest pick since 2016 and a large haul of selections overall.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Break Down Killer Interception

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to hit Mark Andrews with a touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter.
Advertising