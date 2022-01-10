Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have begun the process of building their 2022 roster, as they signed eight players to Reserve/Future deals Monday.

Baltimore signed these players the day after their 2021 season ended:

DB Robert Jackson

OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

G/DT Khalil McKenzie

WR Jaylon Moore

C James Murray

TE Tony Poljan

DB Kevin Toliver

WR Binjimen Victor

Reserve/Future deals do not count against the team's salary cap until the new league year begins but keeps the players in Baltimore. They are usually for young players who the Ravens think could have a future with the team and battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Some of last year's players who signed Reserve/Future deals were quarterback Tyler Huntley, long snapper Nick Moore, cornerback Chris Westry and running back Ty'Son Williams.