Ravens Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Deals, Waive Four Veterans

The Ravens signed 11 players to reserve/future deals Monday, giving them a chance to work with the team this offseason.
Here are the 11 players:
- LB Aaron Adeoye
- DT Aaron Crawford
- DT Braxton Hoyett
- QB Tyler Huntley
- WR Jaylon Moore
- LS Nick Moore
- DE Chauncey Rivers
- DB Nigel Warrior
- DB Chris Westry
- RB Ty'Son Williams
- TE Eli Wolf
Many of the players are undrafted rookies, including Huntley, who played a large role at the end of the season as Lamar Jackson's backup.
Huntley saw action in three games, including playing the fourth quarter of the Ravens' playoff loss in Buffalo. Especially given the difficult circumstances, Huntley performed quite well, going 6-of-13 for 60 yards and running three times for 32 yards.
Adeoye and Rivers are young players the Ravens would like to groom with so many unknowns at outside linebacker this offseason. Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee are all pending unrestricted free agents.
Adeoye, Crawford, Huntley, Jaylon Moore, Nick Moore, Rivers, Warrior, Williams and Wolf all ended the season on the Ravens' practice squad. Hoyett spent time on Baltimore's practice squad late in the season, too.
Westry is a 6-foot-4 safety who went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2019 and has spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve and much of this season on the practice squad.
The Ravens also waived four veterans: quarterback Robert Griffin III, defensive back Davontae Harris, wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (COVID opt-out) and defensive back Tramon Williams. Harris was on the Reserve/Designated to Return list and Griffin, who had one start this season when Lamar Jackson had COVID-19, was on the Reserve/Injured list.