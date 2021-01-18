Ravens Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Deals, Waive Four Veterans

The Ravens signed 11 players to reserve/future deals Monday, giving them a chance to work with the team this offseason.

Here are the 11 players:

LB Aaron Adeoye

DT Aaron Crawford

DT Braxton Hoyett

QB Tyler Huntley

WR Jaylon Moore

LS Nick Moore

DE Chauncey Rivers

DB Nigel Warrior

DB Chris Westry

RB Ty'Son Williams

TE Eli Wolf

Many of the players are undrafted rookies, including Huntley, who played a large role at the end of the season as Lamar Jackson's backup.

Huntley saw action in three games, including playing the fourth quarter of the Ravens' playoff loss in Buffalo. Especially given the difficult circumstances, Huntley performed quite well, going 6-of-13 for 60 yards and running three times for 32 yards.

Adeoye and Rivers are young players the Ravens would like to groom with so many unknowns at outside linebacker this offseason. Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee are all pending unrestricted free agents.

Adeoye, Crawford, Huntley, Jaylon Moore, Nick Moore, Rivers, Warrior, Williams and Wolf all ended the season on the Ravens' practice squad. Hoyett spent time on Baltimore's practice squad late in the season, too.

Westry is a 6-foot-4 safety who went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2019 and has spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve and much of this season on the practice squad.