Ravens Sign Three Undrafted Free Agents

The Ravens have announced the official signings of three undrafted free agents – offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo from Missouri, quarterback Tyler Huntley from Utah, and kicker Nick Vogel from Alabama-Birmingham. At least one undrafted free agent has made Baltimore's Week 1 roster for 16 straight years.

Colon-Castillo measured 6-foot-3, 313 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and was a three-year starter at center. The Ravens drafted two interior offensive linemen – Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State (third round) and Ben Bredeson of Michigan (fourth round). However, Colon-Castillo was the 10th-ranked center on ESPN Mel Kiper's big board heading into the draft and will compete for a roster spot. Ravens eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda retired in March and starting center Matt Skura is recovering from knee surgery.