Ravens Sign Three Undrafted Free Agents

The Ravens have announced the official signings of three undrafted free agents – offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo from Missouri, quarterback Tyler Huntley from Utah, and kicker Nick Vogel from Alabama-Birmingham. At least one undrafted free agent has made Baltimore's Week 1 roster for 16 straight years.
Colon-Castillo measured 6-foot-3, 313 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and was a three-year starter at center. The Ravens drafted two interior offensive linemen – Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State (third round) and Ben Bredeson of Michigan (fourth round). However, Colon-Castillo was the 10th-ranked center on ESPN Mel Kiper's big board heading into the draft and will compete for a roster spot. Ravens eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda retired in March and starting center Matt Skura is recovering from knee surgery.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played against Huntley in 2014 when they were in high school in South Florida. Jackson was the quarterback at Boynton Beach High, while Huntley was quarterbacking for Hallendale High. Huntley's team got the best of Jackson, winning 38-36 to capture the 6-A district title. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Huntley went on to start 33 games at Utah, where he was a first-team All-Pac-12 performer last year, completing 220 of 301 passes for 19 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.
Vogel is the third-leading scorer in UAB history with 269 points. He made 19 of 23 field goals last season and was perfect on 37 extra point attempts.