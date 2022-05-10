Ravens Sign Veteran Running Back Mike Davis

Baltimore reportedly was interested in Melvin Gordon, but he re-signed with the Broncos prior to the draft.

Davis was a valuable backup and eventual injury replacement for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Over the past two seasons, Davis has recorded 1,145 yards on the ground and 632 yards through the air. He registered 103 catches over that span, showing that he's a multipurpose back who could help Baltimore's passing attack out of the backfield.