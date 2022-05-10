Ravens Sign Veteran Running Back Mike Davis

May 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051022-Davis
Danny Karnik/AP Photos
RB Mike Davis

The Ravens have signed veteran running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal, adding insurance to their backfield.

Davis, 29, was released by the Atlanta Falcons shortly after the draft after spending one year with the team. He ran for 503 yards and posted 259 receiving yards last season.

The Ravens' top two backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are coming off season-ending knee injuries. Davis adds a proven and versatile veteran insurance policy. The Ravens drafted Tyler Badie in the sixth round, but it would be asking a lot of the rookie to carry the load if Dobbins and Edwards weren't ready as season's start.

Baltimore reportedly was interested in Melvin Gordon, but he re-signed with the Broncos prior to the draft.

Davis was a valuable backup and eventual injury replacement for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Over the past two seasons, Davis has recorded 1,145 yards on the ground and 632 yards through the air. He registered 103 catches over that span, showing that he's a multipurpose back who could help Baltimore's passing attack out of the backfield.

The Ravens also have other young running backs contending to make the team, including Justice Hill (returning from Achilles), Nate McCrary and undrafted rookie Ricky Person. Baltimore had to sign mid-season veteran running backs last year after the spate of injuries, but is now making sure it has plenty of depth for its run-centered offensive attack heading into 2022.

