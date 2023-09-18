Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Bengals

Sep 18, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

091823SCG
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB Justice Hill, RB Gus Edwards

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in from the Ravens' 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Here are the top takeaways:

F6S9znOWUAAmBJa
  • Much of the talk last week was how the Ravens would split up the running back workload with J.K. Dobbins out for the year. Justice Hill got the start and out-snapped Gus Edwards, 43-32. Hill had 11 carries to Edwards' 10 and Hill also caught three passes.
  • Edwards, however, picked up more rushing yards (62 to 41) and scored a 1-yard touchdown. He had the higher PFF grade of 75.3 to Hill's 66.6. The Ravens still mostly called on Edwards in short-yardage situations, including at the end of the game when running out the clock. Melvin Gordon III didn't get a snap after being activated from the practice squad.
  • After playing just eight snaps in the season opener, Rock Ya-Sin saw a bump up to 25 snaps in Week 2. He and Ronald Darby rotated, with Darby seeing 35 snaps. Brandon Stephens played every snap for a second straight week. Slot cornerback Ar'Darius Washington played all but three of the defensive snaps (97%).
  • Odafe Oweh only saw 14 snaps before leaving the game due to injury. That meant a bump for Jadeveon Clowney, who led all the outside linebackers with 47 snaps (78%). Clowney had a sack and two quarterback hits.
  • With Odell Beckham Jr. exiting the game in the first half with an ankle injury, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay saw a spike in snaps. Bateman went from 25 snaps in Week 1 to 44 in Week 2, and Duvernay jumped from seven snaps against the Texans to 22 versus the Bengals.
  • Wide receiver Nelson Agholor received the offense's highest grade of 88.5 after leading the team with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
  • Nose tackle Michael Pierce is doing a lot more than just run downs. He led the Ravens' defensive linemen in snaps with 37 (62%) and was the fifth-highest graded defender on the team. Justin Madubuike played 36 snaps.
  • Stepping in for Marcus Williams (pectoral), Geno Stone played every snap and got the team's highest PFF grade of a 91.1. With Monday Night Football still to be played, Stone has the third-highest PFF grade of any safety in the league in Week 2.

