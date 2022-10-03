Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 4 vs. Bills

Oct 03, 2022 at 12:21 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100322-Pierre-Paul
Julio Cortez/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (4) plays against Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Baltimore.

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4:

  • After being signed just five days earlier, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul played all but nine of the defense's 64 snaps. Pierre-Paul said he would be ready, physically, and he was right. With Justin Houston (groin) sidelined, the Ravens leaned heavily on their free-agent addition. Pierre-Paul finished with four tackles and a Pro Football Focus grade of 52.7.
  • Brandon Stephens has clearly emerged as the No. 3 cornerback, as he took 89% of the defensive snaps as the Bills offense often went with three wide receivers. Stephens had four tackles and gave up just four catches for 23 yards on eight targets, per PFF. He was flagged for roughing the passer on the Bills' final drive, but it was the wrong call.
  • Running back J.K. Dobbins got 50% of the offensive snaps and out-carried Justice Hill, 13-8. Dobbins was also the Ravens' choice on the goal line, as he scored two touchdowns. Dobbins' 13 carries are almost double what he had in his debut in New England last week. He continues to build up and could see an even heavier load if Hill (hamstring) misses time. Dobbins earned the team's second-highest grade (72.8).
  • The Ravens' highest PFF grade went to rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (73.3). Jones played just 16 snaps though, despite last week's season-ending injury to Michael Pierce, as the Bills are not a very run-heavy team. Defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington both got high marks from PFF, coming in at second and third, respectively.
  • Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh saw a bump in snap percentage (95%), though 61 total snaps is right around his season average. Oweh turned in his best game yet with a team-high seven tackles, sack and forced fumble. He had the defense's fifth-highest grade at 65.8 and his run grade (79.7) was drastically improved from previous weeks.
  • Wide receiver Rashod Bateman played just 44% of the snaps as he was sidelined for much of the fourth quarter. That meant more action for Demarcus Robinson, who played a season-high 39 snaps (56%).
  • Wide receiver James Proche saw five snaps, Tylan Wallace got six (plus 15 special teams), and running back Mike Davis had two snaps, including one on the Ravens' final offensive play after Hill left with the hamstring injury. Tight end Nick Boyle didn't see an offensive snap. He had seven on special teams.

