Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 4 vs. Browns

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in from the Ravens' 28-3 win in Cleveland in Week 4.
Here are the biggest takeaways:
- Cornerback Arthur Maulet saw his first significant action of the season (44 snaps, 65%) after Daryl Worley left the game with a shoulder injury. Maulet logged five tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass deflection and got a strong 77.3 grade from PFF. Once Marcus Williams (pectoral) returns to game action, it will be interesting to see who the Ravens use in the slot between Maulet and safety Kyle Hamilton.
- In his first game as a Raven after being signed midway through last week, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy played 23 defensive snaps (33%) and received a grade of 57.1 from PFF. Van Noy had a 75.8 pass rushing grade, logging four pressures and three hurries in 15 pass rush snaps.
- Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers played all but one snap of the 58 offensive snaps. With Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) sidelined, Flowers carried a heavy load against a good Browns secondary and finished with three catches for 56 yards.
- Coming back from a foot injury, running back Justice Hill played just seven snaps. He was productive in that action, however, with three carries for 33 yards and a catch and run of 55 yards that was called back on a holding penalty. Gus Edwards got 40 offensive snaps and Melvin Gordon III had 11.
- Daniel Faalele played a season-high 29 snaps (50%), stepping in for injured right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder). In 16 pass blocking snaps, Faalele surrendered a sack, hit, and two pressures. It was a tough assignment stepping in against the Browns' ferocious pass rush.
- Ronald Darby played 64% of the snaps at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens. Rock Ya-Sin played the other 36%. They both got strong grades from PFF, with Ya-Sin at 75.2 and Darby at 70.0. With both of them playing so well, it will be interesting to see what happens when Marlon Humphrey (foot) returns. Could he play in the slot?
- With Williams still sidelined, Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton played the entire game and each got an interception.