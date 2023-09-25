Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Colts

Sep 25, 2023 at 01:23 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

092523worleysimps
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DB Daryl Worley, OLB Tavius Robinson

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

  • Defensive back Daryl Worley played 90 percent of the defensive snaps, stepping in at safety while Kyle Hamilton moved to slot cornerback with Ar'Darius Washington (chest) now on injured reserve. Worley also played 72% of the special teams snaps for a total of 102 snaps in Sunday's game.
  • When Geno Stone went down late in the game, Hamilton moved back to safety and Arthur Maulet stepped in for three snaps at nickel. Essentially, the Ravens felt having Worley at safety and Hamilton at nickel was a better combination than Hamilton at safety and Maulet at nickel.
  • With Odafe Oweh (ankle) out and David Ojabo (ankle) leaving the game after just four snaps, rookie fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson saw a huge bump in snaps to 55 (65%). He had played 22 total snaps over the first two games. That was the most snaps of any of the outside linebackers. Jadeveon Clowney had 49 and Jeremiah Moon, who was playing in his first game, had 46.
  • Inside linebacker Roquan Smith had yet another monster game, leading the Ravens with an 89.9 grade, including an 87.7 coverage grade, which was the highest since he was traded to Baltimore midway through last season. Smith and Patrick Queen were tied for the team lead with 12 tackles and Smith had a ½ sack and pass defensed.
  • With Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) sidelined, rookie Zay Flowers played all but five of the offensive snaps and led the team in receiving for the second time in three games with eight catches for 48 yards. His 10 targets were more than double the next Ravens receiver, tight end Mark Andrews (five).
  • Nelson Agholor (52 snaps) and Rashod Bateman (50 snaps) were the clear No. 2 and No. 3 receivers. The Ravens used 11 personnel (3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB) on 55.6% of their plays, which was about the same rate they used that grouping last week in Cincinnati.
  • Lamar Jackson had troubles with fumbles, but also scored two touchdowns on the ground and finished as the Ravens' highest-graded offensive player.
  • Gus Edwards was leading the running backs before leaving the game (concussion protocol). He had 32 snaps to Melvin Gordon III's 29. After being signed to the practice squad last week, Kenyan Drake had 11 offensive snaps.
  • Ronald Darby played 55 snaps to Rock Ya-Sin's 29 at cornerback. Brandon Stephens once again played 100% of the snaps and had a key pass breakup near the goal line late in the fourth quarter. Stephens got his highest grade of the season at 70.3.
  • Justin Madubuike led the defensive linemen in snaps by a wide margin, playing 64 to Michael Pierce's 54.

