Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades for the Ravens' Week 16 win over the Atlanta Falcons are in.
Here are the biggest takeaways:
*
- Right tackle Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game, earning the highest grade of any Ravens player with a 92.8 from PFF. Moses had a 86.4 grade last week and was particularly strong in run blocking for a second consecutive game. "His pulling has really been something," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's just really good at it."
- Safety Chuck Clark got the highest grade of any defensive player with an 85.4. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who racked up 15 tackles, was second with a PFF grade of 78.9.
- Fullback Patrick Ricard saw a heavy load, playing 85% of the offensive snaps after seeing just 56% against the Browns a week earlier. The 85% was his second-highest percentage of the season. Ricard had the third-best grade on the offense at 84.6.
- Cornerback Brandon Stephens stepped in for Marcus Peters (calf) and played all but three defensive snaps. He got good grades as well with a 68.8. According to PFF, he was targeted four times and surrendered three catches for just 30 yards.
- Running back Gus Edwards had a monster game with 99 rushing yards on 11 carries and his 85.3 PFF grade, the second-best mark on the offense, reflected that. Edwards and Dobbins just about split the workload with 21 and 22 offensive snaps, respectively. Justice Hill, who became the team's kick returner, dipped to just seven offensive snaps.
- In his first game back in Baltimore, wide receiver Sammy Watkins got the start and second-most wide receiver snaps (17) behind Demarcus Robinson (28). DeSean Jackson had 15 snaps, though he was targeted twice compared to one target for each of the other two receivers. Watkins and Robinson made their targets count with a 40-yard grab and 6-yard touchdown. Harbaugh credited Watkins for making a play on the scramble drill and added, "He blocked really well. He was physical, and you could tell he was excited to be out there."
- Wide receiver Andy Isabella stepped in as the Devin Duvernay jet sweep threat, playing three offensive snaps after being called up from the practice squad.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey followed top Falcons receiver Drake London and held him to three catches for 49 yards on five targets, per PFF. Humphrey also scored a huge forced fumble working against London after one of those catches.
- Defensive end Brent Urban and defensive tackles Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Isaiah Mack all took on bigger roles with Calais Campbell (knee) sidelined. Urban (28 snaps), Madubuike (50 snaps) and Mack (16 snaps) all had season-highs. Of the defensive line, Broderick Washington had the highest PFF grade at 69.2.