Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Dec 26, 2022 at 01:17 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122622-Moses
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades for the Ravens' Week 16 win over the Atlanta Falcons are in.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

*

  • Right tackle Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game, earning the highest grade of any Ravens player with a 92.8 from PFF. Moses had a 86.4 grade last week and was particularly strong in run blocking for a second consecutive game. "His pulling has really been something," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's just really good at it."
  • Safety Chuck Clark got the highest grade of any defensive player with an 85.4. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who racked up 15 tackles, was second with a PFF grade of 78.9.
  • Fullback Patrick Ricard saw a heavy load, playing 85% of the offensive snaps after seeing just 56% against the Browns a week earlier. The 85% was his second-highest percentage of the season. Ricard had the third-best grade on the offense at 84.6.
  • Cornerback Brandon Stephens stepped in for Marcus Peters (calf) and played all but three defensive snaps. He got good grades as well with a 68.8. According to PFF, he was targeted four times and surrendered three catches for just 30 yards.
  • Running back Gus Edwards had a monster game with 99 rushing yards on 11 carries and his 85.3 PFF grade, the second-best mark on the offense, reflected that. Edwards and Dobbins just about split the workload with 21 and 22 offensive snaps, respectively. Justice Hill, who became the team's kick returner, dipped to just seven offensive snaps.
  • In his first game back in Baltimore, wide receiver Sammy Watkins got the start and second-most wide receiver snaps (17) behind Demarcus Robinson (28). DeSean Jackson had 15 snaps, though he was targeted twice compared to one target for each of the other two receivers. Watkins and Robinson made their targets count with a 40-yard grab and 6-yard touchdown. Harbaugh credited Watkins for making a play on the scramble drill and added, "He blocked really well. He was physical, and you could tell he was excited to be out there."
  • Wide receiver Andy Isabella stepped in as the Devin Duvernay jet sweep threat, playing three offensive snaps after being called up from the practice squad.
  • Cornerback Marlon Humphrey followed top Falcons receiver Drake London and held him to three catches for 49 yards on five targets, per PFF. Humphrey also scored a huge forced fumble working against London after one of those catches.
  • Defensive end Brent Urban and defensive tackles Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Isaiah Mack all took on bigger roles with Calais Campbell (knee) sidelined. Urban (28 snaps), Madubuike (50 snaps) and Mack (16 snaps) all had season-highs. Of the defensive line, Broderick Washington had the highest PFF grade at 69.2.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh: 'We'll Just Have to See' If Lamar Jackson Practices This Week

Flex scheduling gives the Ravens a rare chance to host the Steelers in primetime. John Harbaugh praises Sammy Watkins for his playmaking and blocking. The Ravens had just one penalty against the Falcons in Week 16.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals' Starting Right Tackle Reportedly Lost for Season

Steelers will take momentum into Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Browns playing for pride after being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

news

Late for Work 12/26: 'Old School' Football Leads Ravens to Playoffs

Ravens defense quietly dominating over the second-half stretch. Pundits are concerned about the Ravens' winning formula. Will Lamar Jackson rejoin the team this week?

news

Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Ravens-Steelers game will have big implications for the AFC North.

news

What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith was not pleased with the officiating. Drake London tips his cap to Marlon Humphrey.

news

Ravens Defense Isn't Satisfied After Another Dominant Showing

Baltimore's defense had another superb performance against Atlanta, but wants to become even more dominant.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the dance, and that's what's most important. Baltimore's defense needs to keep making plays. The passing attack was good enough.

news

Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the 2022 playoffs with a chance at still winning the AFC North.

news

New Record Set for Coldest Home Game in Ravens History

The temperature at kickoff for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium is 17 degrees.

news

Sammy Watkins Is Active vs. Falcons

Isaiah Mack is active to join defensive line rotation. Andy Isabella will join the wide receiver rotation.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Falcons

Here's how to track all the action Saturday afternoon when the Ravens (9-5) host the Falcons (5-9) at M&T Bank Stadium.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising