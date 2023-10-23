Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Lions

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades are in from the Ravens' 38-6 demolition of the Lions in Week 7.
Here are the biggest takeaways:
- Lamar Jackson's best game yet? His grade of 89.7 was the best on the Ravens roster against the Lions, but the second-best of his 2023 season. Jackson had a 94.0 grade in the Ravens' loss in Pittsburgh that was plagued by drops. Jackson's performance against the Lions earned him the second highest PFF grade of any quarterback in the NFL in Week 7, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (90.7).
- Running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill had an even snap share with each playing 30. Edwards had 14 carries for Hill's four, however. Edwards piled up 64 rushing yards and a touchdown while Hill was highly efficient with 46 yards on just four totes. Edwards also turned a short pass into an 80-yard catch and run, showing his speed at 20.23 mph (the fastest of his career as a ball carrier).
- Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell got his first NFL offensive snaps and flashed his potential on a 9-yard run, but unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury after just two snaps and didn't return. He could've seen more action in the blowout.
- In his first game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for four weeks, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played 53% of the snaps (the most of any outside linebacker) and finished with the second-highest defensive PFF grade on the team (74.5). Oweh had one sacks and five quarterback pressures, per Next Gen Stats.
- Cornerback Arthur Maulet played a season-high 60 defensive snaps (80%), a significant jump from previous weeks. He had 31 snaps (56%) the week before in London. Maulet had a team-high eight tackles and one sack. Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby each only played eight defensive snaps, entering the game in the fourth quarter when starters Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens were pulled.
- Humphrey, who was playing in his third game back from his foot injury, doesn't seem to have any more limitations. He played every snap until the starters were yanked.
- Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy played less than half the defensive snaps (44%), but got two sacks and five quarterback pressures.
- Defensive tackle Travis Jones played a season-high 35 snaps (47%) after only once topping 25 snaps this season. Jones received the defense's highest PFF grade at 78.7.
- Wide receiver Rashod Bateman had his best game yet in PFF's eyes, logging two catches for 36 yards, and was one of the Ravens' highest-graded players. Bateman had 30 snaps compared to 22 for Nelson Agholor.