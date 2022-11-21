Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 11 vs. Panthers

Nov 21, 2022 at 01:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112122-Queen
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Patrick Queen

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11:

  • Roquan Smith played 76% of the snaps in his debut in New Orleans. With two more weeks under his belt to grasp the defense following the bye, Smith and Patrick Queen played 100% of the defensive snaps side-by-side, showing how they're arguably the best tandem in the league. The two combined for 19 tackles. Queen got a Pro Football Focus score of 90.6, his highest mark of the season and the third-best on the defense vs. the Panthers. Queen earned a 92.2 run defense grade.
  • Devin Duvernay saw a career-high 84% of the offensive snaps. He had one target and one carry. He and Demarcus Robinson rarely came off the field, with Robinson playing 78% of the offensive snaps. With nine catches on nine targets for 128 yards, Robinson earned the Ravens' highest offensive PFF grade at 91.5.
  • In his first game back from his knee/shoulder injuries, Mark Andrews had a full load. He played all but five offensive snaps and caught six passes for 63 yards.
  • In his second game back from last year's Achilles injury, Tyus Bowser played the most snaps of the outside linebackers at 72%. He made back-to-back strong plays in the first half, defending the edge for a quick stop, then dropping in coverage to force a third-down incompletion. Bowser finished with a strong 69.5 PFF grade.
  • Kenyan Drake paced the running backs with 51% of the offensive snaps, but Justice Hill was just seven snaps behind at 41%.
  • When Kyle Hamilton went down with a knee injury in the first half, Brandon Stephens stepped up and played nearly half the defensive snaps.
  • The offensive line got good strong grades across the board: Ben Powers (86.8), Morgan Moses (79.9), Kevin Zeitler (79.7) and Tyler Linderbaum (69.3). Ronnie Stanley was at 61.0 before his ankle injury and Patrick Mekari had a grade of 63.9 in relief for about a third of the snaps at left tackle.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Injuries 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Coaches want to get Devin Duvernay the ball more. Ravens hopeful Gus Edwards can return this week. Rashod Bateman's surgery sets up well for a good recovery.

news

Demarcus Robinson Is Thriving in a Larger Role

With nine catches for 128 yards against the Panthers, Demarcus Robinson continued to step forward in the aftermath of Rashod Bateman's season-ending injury.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Offense Hums Without Stars Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase

T.J Watt on Steelers' woes: 'Sitting here sulking about it isn't going to do anything.' Myles Garrett is worried that Browns are wasting prime years of key players.

news

Late for Work 11/21: A Win Is a Win, But Ravens 'Will Need to Play Far Better'

Concerns over injuries loom large over victory. Patrick Queen is emerging next to Roquan Smith. Rashod Bateman had his surgery

news

What the Panthers Said After Their Loss in Baltimore

Baker Mayfield gives props to the Ravens defense and the Panthers talk about their plan for limiting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens running game.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win vs. Panthers

The Ravens' dominant defense is here to stay. The offense needs to be better situationally. Demarcus Robinson is carrying the load at receiver.

news

Ravens Defense Chasing 'Elite Greatness' After Dominant Victory Over Panthers

Marcus Peters forced a huge fumble that helped secure the victory, and the Ravens didn't allow a touchdown in their strongest defensive showing of the season.

news

Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton Leave With Injuries in Victory Over Panthers

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not return after leaving Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

news

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews Playing, Gus Edwards Inactive vs. Panthers

Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will return to action after a one-game absence. Gus Edwards will miss his second straight game. Second-round rookie David Ojabo is inactive.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (6-3) host the Panthers (3-7) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Panthers, Week 11

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising