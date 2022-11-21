Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 11 vs. Panthers

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11:
- Roquan Smith played 76% of the snaps in his debut in New Orleans. With two more weeks under his belt to grasp the defense following the bye, Smith and Patrick Queen played 100% of the defensive snaps side-by-side, showing how they're arguably the best tandem in the league. The two combined for 19 tackles. Queen got a Pro Football Focus score of 90.6, his highest mark of the season and the third-best on the defense vs. the Panthers. Queen earned a 92.2 run defense grade.
- Devin Duvernay saw a career-high 84% of the offensive snaps. He had one target and one carry. He and Demarcus Robinson rarely came off the field, with Robinson playing 78% of the offensive snaps. With nine catches on nine targets for 128 yards, Robinson earned the Ravens' highest offensive PFF grade at 91.5.
- In his first game back from his knee/shoulder injuries, Mark Andrews had a full load. He played all but five offensive snaps and caught six passes for 63 yards.
- In his second game back from last year's Achilles injury, Tyus Bowser played the most snaps of the outside linebackers at 72%. He made back-to-back strong plays in the first half, defending the edge for a quick stop, then dropping in coverage to force a third-down incompletion. Bowser finished with a strong 69.5 PFF grade.
- Kenyan Drake paced the running backs with 51% of the offensive snaps, but Justice Hill was just seven snaps behind at 41%.
- When Kyle Hamilton went down with a knee injury in the first half, Brandon Stephens stepped up and played nearly half the defensive snaps.
- The offensive line got good strong grades across the board: Ben Powers (86.8), Morgan Moses (79.9), Kevin Zeitler (79.7) and Tyler Linderbaum (69.3). Ronnie Stanley was at 61.0 before his ankle injury and Patrick Mekari had a grade of 63.9 in relief for about a third of the snaps at left tackle.