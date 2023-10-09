Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Steelers

Here are the snap counts and grades from the Ravens' Week 5 loss in Pittsburgh:
- Lamar Jackson got a superb 93.4 passing grade from Pro Football Focus, which was No. 1 among NFL quarterbacks.
- Justice Hill led the Ravens' running backs in snap counts, outpacing Gus Edwards 39-30. Edwards had more carries (12 for 48 yards) compared to Hill (seven for 32 yards), but Hill also caught four passes. Hill was playing extremely well but had a costly first half fumble when he was stripped from behind.
- Rock Ya-Sin didn't see any snaps at cornerback, as the Ravens split snaps between Marlon Humphrey (56%) and Ronald Darby (44%) in Humphrey's debut game following foot surgery. Brandon Stephens still played every defensive snap. Arthur Maulet had 23 snaps against his former team and logged a sack.
- Inside linebacker Roquan Smith received a 91.3 overall grade from PFF, highest among Ravens defensive players while playing every defensive snap.
- Safety Kyle Hamilton had the second highest PFF grade (84.3) on Baltimore's defense while playing every defensive snap.
- Malik Harrison played the second-most snaps of any outside linebacker, showing his versatility and physicality against a Steelers team intent on running the ball. Harrison played 50% of the defensive snaps, up from 20% last week.
- Despite his drops, Zay Flowers didn't take snaps off. The rookie wide receiver played all but one of the 70 offensive snaps. He led the Ravens with 73 receiving yards and had a team-high 11 targets.
- In his first game back from injury, Odell Beckham Jr. played 53% of snaps, returning after exiting the game following his first catch. Nelson Agholor had the second-most snaps among wide receivers (59%) and Rashod Bateman played 39%. Devin Duvernay had six offensive snaps (9%).
- Daniel Faalele played nearly one-third of the game (31%) after Patrick Mekari exited with a chest injury.
- Tight end Isaiah Likely only played eight offensive snaps (11%) and wasn't targeted with a pass.