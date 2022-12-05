Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 13 vs. Broncos

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13:
- All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus (92.5). Smith led the Ravens with 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and played 96% of the defensive snaps.
- Defensive tackle Broderick Washington continued his strong defensive play, earning an 88.6 grade. It was another impressive day for the defensive line, as Baltimore allowed just 88 yards rushing.
- Kenyan Drake (seven carries, 29 yards) led all running backs by playing 47% of the snaps, while Justice Hill and Gus Edwards both played 24%. However, Baltimore struggled on the ground and averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. Tyler Huntley led the running attack with 41 yards on 10 carries.
- Devin Duvernay (six catches, 34 yards) rarely left the field and played 94% of the offensive snaps, highest among non-offensive linemen. Mark Andrews (86%) and Demarcus Robinson (76%) also carried a heavy workload.
- Right tackle Morgan Moses had Pro Football Focus' highest grade among Baltimore's offensive linemen (70.9).
- Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely played just 26% of offensive snaps, but he was PFF's highest-graded offensive player (72.4). Likely finished with four catches for 30 yards.
- With Ronnie Stanley missing his second straight game, Patrick Mekari (54%) and Daniel Faalele (47%) shared time at left tackle with Mekari hampered by a toe injury.
- Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (35%) played fewer snaps than normal with the Ravens using more spread formations after Huntley entered the game.
- Odafe Oweh played 32% of the defensive snaps and got his second sack of the season.