Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Wild-Card Playoffs vs. Bengals

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in from the Ravens 24-17 wild-card playoff loss to the Bengals.
Here are the biggest takeaways:
- Kyle Hamilton finished his rookie season strong. He played 91% of the snaps (tied for his season high) and finishing with a team-high nine tackles, including a huge hit on tight end Hayden Hurst to force a fumble, which Hamilton recovered himself. Hamilton earned the defense's highest grade of a 90.8 from PFF and gave up just 35 yards on four passes that came his direction.
- Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played 55% of the snaps, his highest percentage since Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. He had one of his stronger games, finishing with a half sack and another key third-down stop chasing down scrambling Joe Burrow. Oweh got the defense's third-highest grade (89.4), which was by far his highest mark of the season. His previous high was 77.3 against Cleveland in Week 7.
- Right guard Kevin Zeitler was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive player with a mark of 72.3. Zeitler's run blocking was exceptional, but a costly holding penalty on Baltimore's final drive set them back.
- Pregame reports of the Ravens using both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback were false, or at least didn't come to fruition. Huntley took 100% of the snaps.
- Running back J.K. Dobbins played nearly half of the offensive snaps (49%), but had only one more carry than Gus Edwards, who played 30% of the snaps. Dobbins was targeted by five passes, the second-most on the team behind Mark Andrews' 10.
- Sammy Watkins had the most snaps of the wide receivers (47), with Demarcus Robinson coming in at 32, James Proche at seven and Andy Isabella at three.
- Roquan Smith missed three defensive snaps. Patrick Queen, Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams played all 58.
- Rookie pass rusher David Ojabo had two defensive snaps in his playoff debut.
- The Ravens' backup offensive linemen got some usage due to a brief injury to Morgan Moses and goal-line work. Patrick Mekari had six snaps, Ben Cleveland got three, and rookie Daniel Faalele had three.