Ravens, Socios Honor Local Firehouses To Kick Off New Partnership

Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, and the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Baltimore Ravens.

To celebrate the partnership, Socios.com and the Ravens will honor 38 fire stations in the Baltimore area with custom Ravens jerseys, meals from Jimmy's Famous Seafood and appearances by Ravens S Chuck Clark, C/G Trystan Colon and OLB Daelin Hayes, along with cheerleaders and team mascot Poe. The initial caravan included trips to highly-staffed Baltimore City Fire Department stations and firehouses that lost firefighters in the line of duty last January. Click here for footage of the fire station visits.

"We are proud to join our new partners, the Baltimore Ravens, in honoring the brave firefighters in this community," said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. "We are a fan-centric platform designed to connect sports franchises with their supporters in meaningful and new ways. I cannot think of a better way to announce our partnership and we look forward to deepening connections with Ravens fans throughout our relationship."

This partnership grants Socios.com rights to reward Ravens fans with Training Camp and other game day hospitality passes. Additional fan giveaways will include tickets to home games and a trip to a Ravens road contest this upcoming season. Socios.com will receive title sponsorship of all fan polls on the Ravens' digital channels, a social media feature and high visibility on in-stadium signage.

"We're thrilled to partner with a global fan engagement brand like Socios.com," Ravens senior vice president & chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "This collaboration offers unique opportunities for members of our Ravens Flock to engage with the team and to be rewarded in new and exciting ways. It is an honor to be among the first NFL franchises to connect with our fans through Socios.com."