Training Camp Practice Dates Are Set. Here's How to Claim Passes

Set your calendar alerts, Ravens fans, because the dates have been set for training camp.

The free/open training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium will be Saturday, July 29 at 12:45. Passes can be claimed beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Click here to claim passes.

Highlighted by a post-practice player autograph session for children ages 6-14, the practice will also feature entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders and mascot Poe. The Ravens are practicing in the afternoon to allow fans to enjoy the practice prior to the Orioles game taking place at Camden Yards later that evening versus the New York Yankees.

In addition to the stadium practice, there will are 18 free and open practices to fans at the Under Armour Performance Center, with the ability to host approximately 1,000 fans per day. That includes a pair of joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16. The first open training camp practice will be July 26. The final date for fans to attend practice is Aug. 18.