Training Camp Practice Dates Are Set. Here's How to Claim Passes

Jun 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

1920x1080 TC 2023

Set your calendar alerts, Ravens fans, because the dates have been set for training camp.

The free/open training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium will be Saturday, July 29 at 12:45. Passes can be claimed beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Click here to claim passes.

Highlighted by a post-practice player autograph session for children ages 6-14, the practice will also feature entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders and mascot Poe. The Ravens are practicing in the afternoon to allow fans to enjoy the practice prior to the Orioles game taking place at Camden Yards later that evening versus the New York Yankees.

In addition to the stadium practice, there will are 18 free and open practices to fans at the Under Armour Performance Center, with the ability to host approximately 1,000 fans per day. That includes a pair of joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16. The first open training camp practice will be July 26. The final date for fans to attend practice is Aug. 18.

Passes for the Under Armour Performance Center practices will also become available on Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. and are expected to all be claimed within just a few minutes. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested.

Fans can get more information here.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/22: Evaluating Contract Extension Candidates J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Queen, Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens 'are going to be a nightmare for everybody.' Baltimore's triplets are ranked eighth for the second straight year. Rashod Bateman is named the Ravens' top breakout candidate.

news

Ronnie Stanley Has a Healthy Ankle and Outlook

Enjoying a healthy offseason for the first time since his severe 2020 ankle injury, left tackle Ronnie Stanley believes his best football is yet to come.

news

SociaLight: Roquan Smith Is on USO Tour in Japan

Roquan Smith is touring military bases in Japan alongside New Orleans Saints safety Jonathan Abram.

news

Mailbag: What's the Long-Term Plan for J.K. Dobbins?

Is Ben Cleveland the favorite at left guard? What's the outlook for Josh Ross?

news

Late for Work 6/21: Pundit Says This Position Is a Big Roster Hole for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is named a potential fantasy football bust. Revisiting the Ravens' failure to finish in 2022. The Ravens ranked No. 2 in pass protection last season.

news

Roquan Smith: Ravens Are 'In for Something Special'

Ravens defensive leader Roquan Smith envisions a career year for himself and Patrick Queen, as well as the entire team.

news

Around AFC North: New Bengals Tight End Draws Rave Reviews

Kenny Pickett and Allen Robinson plan on working out together before Steelers training camp. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper hopes to be 100 percent by training camp following February surgery.

news

Late for Work 6/20: Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen Are 'Arguably the Best Linebacker Duo in the League'

Marlon Humphrey says the Ravens' revamped offense will sharpen their defense. The Ravens' quarterback room is ranked among the NFL's best. Zay Flowers has impressed with his ability to get open.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Colin Cowherd Predicts Steelers Will Make the Playoffs, Ravens Will Not

The Ravens are a 'step away' from being one of the AFC's 'big dogs.' Things we learned at mandatory minicamp. Ravens who stood out at minicamp. Kyle Hamilton is named a top candidate to make first All-Pro team.

news

50 Words or Less: Rock Ya-Sin Plans to Be a Cornerstone in Secondary

Rock Ya-Sin looks ready to roll. The players believe the pieces are already in place to win a Super Bowl. Todd Monken is excited about the tight group.

news

Third Annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum Scheduled for June 21

The annual forum, named after Ozzie Newsome to cultivate an inclusive workforce within NFL front offices, will be held June 21 in Los Angeles. Ravens President Sashi Brown will be a panelist.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising