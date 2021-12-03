Ravens, Steelers Hope to Put Great Defense Back Into Rivalry

The Ravens' defense also has reason for concern. Three of their top cornerbacks didn't practice Friday – Marlon Humphrey (illness), Tavon Young (illness) and Jimmy Smith. The other starter, Anthony Averett, is dealing with shoulder/ankle injuries.

If Baltimore isn't at full strength in the secondary against Pittsburgh, it will be more difficult to keep Pittsburgh receivers Dionte Johnson (68 catches, 809 yards ) and Chase Claypool (37 catches, 608 yards) in check.

Putting heat on Roethlisberger will be a top priority for Baltimore, and outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston all had excellent games against Cleveland. The Ravens had five quarterback hits and three sacks against Mayfield, and they want to pressure Roethlisberger even when they can't get to him. Roethisberger is getting rid of the ball faster than any quarterback in the league.

"What I want to see is how we're affecting the quarterback, and right now … I like seeing them get up off the ground – whether it's a hit, whether it's a sack, whatever it is," Martindale said. "Just as long as an official is not pulling up a flag off the ground, too, when we're picking him up off the ground."

The Ravens believe their defense has found its footing, but things can change quickly in the NFL and the Steelers need a win. Both teams hope their defense can rise to the occasion, and while Martindale isn't worried about Pittsburgh's problems, he believes his unit is ready.