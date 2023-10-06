Pundit Picks: Some See Steelers Upsetting Ravens

Oct 06, 2023 at 09:58 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

100623PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 23, Steelers 16 "These teams played a 16-14 game and a 16-13 game last season, reminding us that it’s folly to pick a blowout either way in this rivalry. That said, the Ravens have the better quarterback, the better defense, better results against common opponents and a chance to build on their AFC North lead. They won’t allow Pittsburgh’s offense to get going and will turn to their running game to secure a rugged victory."
Brian Whacker
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens seem to play their best on the road against division foes. Still, the Steelers are in a different category here, having won six of their past 10 against Baltimore. They’ve also battered Lamar Jackson, sacking him 16 times in five career meetings. He has a passer rating of 67.4 with 634 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions against them. But with a revamped Ravens offense, the Steelers’ offense struggling and quarterback Kenny Pickett battling a bone bruise in his left knee, the Ravens win a close one.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 20, Steelers 9 “It could be a very familiar script for the Ravens this week: Stop the run, overwhelm an overmatched quarterback, lean on the running game and ride a few big plays from Lamar Jackson to victory. It would take a minor miracle for the Steelers to score a touchdown against this Ravens defense, as only the Raiders and Giants rank worse in offensive efficiency. Stranger things have happened in this rivalry, but it’s hard to envision the Ravens losing this one.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 27, Steelers 21 “The Ravens don’t need to be healthy (surprise, they won’t be) to beat the Steelers. Baltimore’s depth has proved to be its biggest weapon, and Pittsburgh hasn’t shown it’s ready to compete with the best in the AFC, with or without Kenny Pickett at quarterback. The Ravens’ defense should have another field day and Lamar Jackson and company — whoever his company is this week, anyway — is still better than whatever the Steelers might trot out there. Baltimore is the better team, and with a chance to take an even bigger lead in the AFC North, it should be ready to seize the opportunity.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Steelers 26, Ravens 23
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 22, Steelers 19
Nate Davis
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 26, Steelers 17
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 25, Steelers 13
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 27, Steelers 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 23, Steelers 13

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Dan Parr
Ravens 21, Steelers 16
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 23, Steelers 17
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 26, Steelers 20 “It's a good sign for the Steelers that Kenny Pickett says his knee injury won't keep him sidelined for this weekend's divisional tilt. Even with Pickett, though, the offense has yet to be the well-oiled machine we saw in the preseason, recording less than 300 total yards in three of four games. Baltimore, meanwhile, welcomed Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey back to practice this week. If the WR duo joins Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews on Sunday, Lamar Jackson — who has a 124.1 passer rating in two games against division opponents this season — could eviscerate a Pittsburgh defense that's allowing the third-most yards in 2023. Give me the Ravens, who, with this win, would become the first team since the 2019 Chiefs to play each of their first three divisional games on the road and win all three.”
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 24, Steelers 21
Tom Blair
Ravens 24, Steelers 17

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Steelers 20, Ravens 17
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Steelers 21
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Steelers 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 23, Steelers 13
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 24, Steelers 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Steelers 13
Marc Sessler
Ravens 21, Steelers 13
Kevin Patra
Ravens 24, Steelers 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 32, Steelers 17
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Steelers 17

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens got a break in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson out. It's hard to know whether they prefer seeing Kenny Pickett, with his banged-up knee, or Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers' offense as a whole is lost without Diontae Johnson and now Pat Freiermuth. But in a division rivalry game with Mike Tomlin fired up at home, the Steelers' defense will respond after the Houston debacle to keep it close with Lamar Jackson.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 20, Steelers 13
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Steelers 16, Ravens 13 “This is a moment that the Steelers rise up and, for now, put out the fire. Going into their bye week, this is critical. This is throw everything at the wall, everything you’ve got at the Baltimore Ravens.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 21, Steelers 20 “I think the Ravens will run on the Steelers defense just like the Texans did last week, and I have no faith in the Steelers offense. I think the Ravens defense is damn good.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Claire Kuwana
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano
Matt Verderame

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (3-1) will seek their third straight road win against an AFC North team when they renew their rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Lamar Jackson surges in NFL.com's weekly quarterback rankings. Coordinators Mike Macdonald and Todd Monken are praised for their respective unit's success.
news

Ronnie Stanley Says a 'Strong Possibility' He Plays vs. Steelers

Kenny Pickett is on track to play Sunday. Ravens ILBs are taking on more than expected. Jordan Stout is looking to build off his 'best game by far.'
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice

Ravens RT Morgan Moses (shoulder) is back on the field after exiting Sunday's game in Cleveland early. 
news

Zay Flowers on Mike Tomlin's Glowing Remarks, Playing His First Steelers Game

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers said he thought he might become a Steeler, but never pictured himself playing there.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Steelers Week 5

The Ravens-Steelers game at 1 p.m. on CBS will be broadcast to a majority of the country.
news

Late for Work: Roquan Smith Is on Pace for Defensive Player of the Year Consideration

Tyus Bowser said he hopes to return to practice 'sometime this week.' Zay Flowers is a weapon even without the ball. Three players who could be in line for contract extensions. ESPN Analytics writer predicts Pro Bowl honor for Tyler Linderbaum.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman Return to Practice

The Ravens got some major returns on the field for the start of Steelers week.
news

Roquan Smith Is 'Like a Ray Lewis' for Ravens, Says Lamar Jackson

Roquan Smith's impact on the Ravens has been great, and the praise seems to keep growing.
news

Kyle Van Noy: 'I'm 32, But I Can Still Play'

Patrick Queen takes Steelers game personally because of Mike Tomlin. Arthur Maulet ready to face his former team. Could be 'roster gymnastics' with Melvin Gordon III.
news

Lamar Jackson: Steelers Is Different From Other AFC North Games

Lamar Jackson has only played the Steelers five times during his career and it hasn't gone well.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising