Pundit Picks: Some See Steelers Upsetting Ravens

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dan Graziano
|Kimberly Martin
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 23, Steelers 16 "These teams played a 16-14 game and a 16-13 game last season, reminding us that it’s folly to pick a blowout either way in this rivalry. That said, the Ravens have the better quarterback, the better defense, better results against common opponents and a chance to build on their AFC North lead. They won’t allow Pittsburgh’s offense to get going and will turn to their running game to secure a rugged victory."
|Brian Whacker
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens seem to play their best on the road against division foes. Still, the Steelers are in a different category here, having won six of their past 10 against Baltimore. They’ve also battered Lamar Jackson, sacking him 16 times in five career meetings. He has a passer rating of 67.4 with 634 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions against them. But with a revamped Ravens offense, the Steelers’ offense struggling and quarterback Kenny Pickett battling a bone bruise in his left knee, the Ravens win a close one.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 20, Steelers 9 “It could be a very familiar script for the Ravens this week: Stop the run, overwhelm an overmatched quarterback, lean on the running game and ride a few big plays from Lamar Jackson to victory. It would take a minor miracle for the Steelers to score a touchdown against this Ravens defense, as only the Raiders and Giants rank worse in offensive efficiency. Stranger things have happened in this rivalry, but it’s hard to envision the Ravens losing this one.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Steelers 21 “The Ravens don’t need to be healthy (surprise, they won’t be) to beat the Steelers. Baltimore’s depth has proved to be its biggest weapon, and Pittsburgh hasn’t shown it’s ready to compete with the best in the AFC, with or without Kenny Pickett at quarterback. The Ravens’ defense should have another field day and Lamar Jackson and company — whoever his company is this week, anyway — is still better than whatever the Steelers might trot out there. Baltimore is the better team, and with a chance to take an even bigger lead in the AFC North, it should be ready to seize the opportunity.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Steelers 26, Ravens 23
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 22, Steelers 19
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 26, Steelers 17
|Victoria Hernandez
|Ravens 25, Steelers 13
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Steelers 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Steelers 13
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 21, Steelers 16
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 23, Steelers 17
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 26, Steelers 20 “It's a good sign for the Steelers that Kenny Pickett says his knee injury won't keep him sidelined for this weekend's divisional tilt. Even with Pickett, though, the offense has yet to be the well-oiled machine we saw in the preseason, recording less than 300 total yards in three of four games. Baltimore, meanwhile, welcomed Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey back to practice this week. If the WR duo joins Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews on Sunday, Lamar Jackson — who has a 124.1 passer rating in two games against division opponents this season — could eviscerate a Pittsburgh defense that's allowing the third-most yards in 2023. Give me the Ravens, who, with this win, would become the first team since the 2019 Chiefs to play each of their first three divisional games on the road and win all three.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 24, Steelers 21
|Tom Blair
|Ravens 24, Steelers 17
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Steelers 21
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 27, Steelers 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 23, Steelers 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 27, Steelers 13
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 21, Steelers 13
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 24, Steelers 17
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 32, Steelers 17
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 24, Steelers 17
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens got a break in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson out. It's hard to know whether they prefer seeing Kenny Pickett, with his banged-up knee, or Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers' offense as a whole is lost without Diontae Johnson and now Pat Freiermuth. But in a division rivalry game with Mike Tomlin fired up at home, the Steelers' defense will respond after the Houston debacle to keep it close with Lamar Jackson.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Steelers 13
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Steelers 16, Ravens 13 “This is a moment that the Steelers rise up and, for now, put out the fire. Going into their bye week, this is critical. This is throw everything at the wall, everything you’ve got at the Baltimore Ravens.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 21, Steelers 20 “I think the Ravens will run on the Steelers defense just like the Texans did last week, and I have no faith in the Steelers offense. I think the Ravens defense is damn good.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Claire Kuwana
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
|Gilberto Manzano
|Matt Verderame