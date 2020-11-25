Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game Rescheduled to Sunday

The Ravens-Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been moved to Sunday afternoon.

The game time and broadcast network will be announced later today.

The change comes after four Ravens players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list following Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were placed on the list Monday. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was added Tuesday.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," the Ravens said in a statement.

"Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday's game."

Players who test positive are required to sit out 10 days and produce negative tests. Players who are deemed close contacts are required to miss five days and also test negative.

The NFL had not rescheduled a game since Week 7. Both Ravens-Steelers games will have been moved from their originally-scheduled date this season.