Ravens Team Doctor Discusses Strong Start, Remaining Concerns With COVID-19

"While I wouldn't say it's fun, it's so little required of us to do that to just make extra sure that we have an environment that we can all feel comfortable in and feel good about the players being in," Tucker said. "I think that's absolutely fine and I'd rather err on that side than not."

People will get sick. Here's how it will be handled.

Each step of the season will come with new challenges. On Tuesday, the full team was on the practice field for the first time. Next Monday, padded practices begin. Once the season starts, players from around the country will share sweat.

In order for the season to continue, Tucker said he believes the league will have to maintain a low positivity rate week in and week out.

"We all assume there will be a positive here or there," Tucker said. "The critical thing we have to accomplish is when that happens is rapid identification of that person, appropriate isolation, and minimizing the risk of any spread so we have one or two people that might be affected and not eight or 10 or 12 that we saw in baseball recently."

If a player does test positive for COVID-19, Tucker said they will be out a minimum of 10-14 days, and that's if they show mild or no symptoms. They would be isolated and have to go through special heart testing before entering a ramp-up period with increased monitoring from the medical staff until they are allowed to return to full activity.

If they are sicker, they could miss three or four weeks, Tucker said. There's no telling how sick somebody would get. Tucker said it's "baffling" how different it affects different people. Regardless, a player would miss a minimum of one to two games.

"It's a significant diagnosis to make with respect to the players," Tucker said.

Heart condition (myocarditis) is still an unknown.

The reason why players would undergo heart testing if they test positive is because myocarditis, a rare condition of inflammation of the heart, has been linked to COVID-19 patients. As Tucker said, it's one heart condition that can also lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

Tucker said it is a "concern" because there just isn't enough information available to determine whether it's affecting patients with minimal or no symptoms or only those who get very sick. Tucker said they are learning every week and that protocols are "very conservative with respect to the heart."

"The risk is low," Tucker said. "But how low is a little bit premature to say because we just don't have the data. This hasn't been going on that long."

Isolating Lamar Jackson is not out of the question.

One popular discussion among fans is how teams will make sure integral players, such as star quarterbacks, are available to play. A team's season could be sunk by a key player testing positive.

The Ravens have the NFL's reigning MVP – as in most valuable player – so not having him on the field would be a huge loss. Jackson joked last week about being "Bubble Boy" this season to make sure he doesn't contract the virus.

Tucker was asked whether the Ravens have had any conversations about isolating their quarterback.

"No, not that I know of. I can't speculate as to if things changed in the community or changed in the team, there might be a different approach. I wouldn't rule it out," he said.

"You could extend that to player positions for which you don't have any immediate backups – a kicker or punter or something like that. There are particular positions that are more vulnerable to infection."

Harbaugh said last week that "all options are on the table" but that he generally does not like the idea of isolating players from their families, etc.