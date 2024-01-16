Ravens to Face Texans in Divisional Playoffs Saturday

The Ravens finally know their divisional playoff opponent.

Following the Steelers' loss to the Bills in the wild-card round, the No. 4-seeded Texans will come to M&T Bank Stadium to face the top-seeded Ravens.

The game will kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN/ABC.

It's a rematch of a Week 1 contest, also in Baltimore, that the Ravens won, 25-9.

Head Coach John Harbaugh knew the Texans were a good young team then, and they've improved significantly since. Houston is riding a three-game winning streak and routed the Browns, 45-14, in the wild-card round.

Ravens coaches had already been locked in on preparing for the Texans since their victory Saturday evening.

"They are 17 games different. I'd say [it's] coaching [and] experience – all the things that a good team does that continues to improve throughout the season. They've done a really good job of that," Harbaugh said Monday.

"Obviously, they're very well-coached. They have really good young players [and] some veteran players as well. They've continued to improve throughout."

The Ravens have grown since Week 1 too and are coming off a first-round bye that's helped them get healthier. Baltimore will begin a normal week of practice beginning tomorrow since they're playing on Saturday.

Harbaugh said there wasn't any frustration about not knowing the Ravens' opponent until Monday due to the Bills-Steelers game being postponed by a day due to extreme snow and wind.