Ravens to Face Texans in Divisional Playoffs Saturday

Jan 15, 2024 at 07:49 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11524texans1
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

The Ravens finally know their divisional playoff opponent.

Following the Steelers' loss to the Bills in the wild-card round, the No. 4-seeded Texans will come to M&T Bank Stadium to face the top-seeded Ravens.

The game will kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN/ABC.

It's a rematch of a Week 1 contest, also in Baltimore, that the Ravens won, 25-9.

Head Coach John Harbaugh knew the Texans were a good young team then, and they've improved significantly since. Houston is riding a three-game winning streak and routed the Browns, 45-14, in the wild-card round.

Ravens coaches had already been locked in on preparing for the Texans since their victory Saturday evening.

"They are 17 games different. I'd say [it's] coaching [and] experience – all the things that a good team does that continues to improve throughout the season. They've done a really good job of that," Harbaugh said Monday.

"Obviously, they're very well-coached. They have really good young players [and] some veteran players as well. They've continued to improve throughout."

The Ravens have grown since Week 1 too and are coming off a first-round bye that's helped them get healthier. Baltimore will begin a normal week of practice beginning tomorrow since they're playing on Saturday.

Harbaugh said there wasn't any frustration about not knowing the Ravens' opponent until Monday due to the Bills-Steelers game being postponed by a day due to extreme snow and wind.

"It's the way it goes. It's OK," Harbaugh said. "We're excited to be in this situation, [and] we're fired up to have an opportunity to play in the Divisional round of the playoffs – that's deep in the playoffs, as we see it. We're hoping to do the best we can, put our best foot forward [and] play our best football game of the season. Really, that's all that's on our minds."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Gives Update on Injuries, Ravens Make Two Roster Moves

The Saturday stadium practice added more of a game-day feel to the bye week. The possibility of playing in cold weather during the divisional round doesn't concern the Ravens. Harbaugh praised the conditioning staff for the work it has done this season.
news

Cover Story: Why 'Locked In' Lamar Jackson Is Ready to Take the Ravens Farther

Lamar Jackson has been given more freedom in the Ravens offense, and he's running with it.
news

Around the AFC North: Mike Tomlin Will Reportedly Weigh Options on His Future

Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson will be ready to roll in 2024, while uncertain if Joe Flacco will return to Cleveland. Zac Taylor plans to reassess how the Bengals prepare for next season after starting 0-2 the past two years.
news

Four Months Ago, John Harbaugh Predicted the Texans Would Be Really Good

After the Ravens' 25-9 win against the Texans to open the season, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Houston would win a lot of games.
news

Late for Work: Case for Why (And Why Not) the Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl

Hall of fame QB and broadcaster believes in Baltimore. Pat McAfee believes Andrews' return is big for Baltimore. A fine regular season earns 'A' grades for the Ravens.
news

What Joe Flacco Said After His Comeback Crumbled in Playoffs

Former Ravens Super Bowl-winner Joe Flacco threw back-to-back pick-sixes in the Browns' loss to the Texans.
news

Ravens Begin Preparing to Face Texans, Will Pivot if Needed

The Ravens coaches will adjust course if the Steelers beat the Bills on Monday.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Super Wild Card Weekend

The Ravens possible divisional round opponents are the Browns, the Dolphins, the Steelers or the Texans.
news

50 Words or Less: The Debate on How to Handle Mark Andrews' Return

Will the Ravens use more two-tight-end sets in the playoffs? John Harbaugh's anti-rust plan was smart. Who I'm rooting for this weekend
news

John Harbaugh Discusses Timetable for Mark Andrews' Return

Dennard Wilson has interviewed for the Giants' defensive coordinator position. John Harbaugh shares his thoughts on legendary coaches moving on.
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Tight end Mark Andrews has been designated for return from injured reserve after his Week 11 ankle injury. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising