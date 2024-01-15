Four Months Ago, John Harbaugh Predicted the Texans Would Be Really Good

Jan 15, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11524texans
Nick Wass/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith sacks Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore.

The Texans' 45-14 rout of the Browns in the wild-card playoffs may have surprised some, but probably not Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Four months ago, the day after the Ravens beat the Texans, 25-9, to open the regular season, Harbaugh predicted that the Texans were going places this year.

"Really proud of the guys and really proud of the win against a good Houston team," Harbaugh said in September. "I've said this before about certain teams early in the season – 'They're going to win a lot of football games this year.' Mark it down. You'll see. That's a good, young football team."

As of now, the Ravens would face the Texans in the divisional playoffs Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. If the No. 7-seeded Steelers beat the No. 2 Bills tonight, Baltimore would face Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Texans started the season 3-4, capped by a loss to the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the worst record in the league. But Houston bounced back with three straight wins that turned around its season. Under first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have steadily improved and have now won three straight again.

The Ravens held Stroud to 28-of-44 passing for 242 yards in the season opener. He didn't throw any touchdowns or interceptions and was sacked five times. Only once this season was he sacked more times. Stroud has matured a lot since then, leading the NFL with a 23-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio during the regular season.

He threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in his playoff debut, becoming the youngest (22 years, 102 days) quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game, topping Michael Vick (22 years, 192 days).

After losing his NFL debut in Baltimore on Sept. 10, Stroud said he was thankful to have, "the opportunity to play my first NFL football game against a great team like Baltimore – a great defense and a special player like Lamar Jackson."

Now there's a decent chance they'll get a rematch.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Case for Why (And Why Not) the Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl

Hall of fame QB and broadcaster believes in Baltimore. Pat McAfee believes Andrews' return is big for Baltimore. A fine regular season earns 'A' grades for the Ravens.
news

What Joe Flacco Said After His Comeback Crumbled in Playoffs

Former Ravens Super Bowl-winner Joe Flacco threw back-to-back pick-sixes in the Browns' loss to the Texans.
news

Ravens Begin Preparing to Face Texans, Will Pivot if Needed

The Ravens coaches will adjust course if the Steelers beat the Bills on Monday.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Super Wild Card Weekend

The Ravens possible divisional round opponents are the Browns, the Dolphins, the Steelers or the Texans.
news

50 Words or Less: The Debate on How to Handle Mark Andrews' Return

Will the Ravens use more two-tight-end sets in the playoffs? John Harbaugh's anti-rust plan was smart. Who I'm rooting for this weekend
news

John Harbaugh Discusses Timetable for Mark Andrews' Return

Dennard Wilson has interviewed for the Giants' defensive coordinator position. John Harbaugh shares his thoughts on legendary coaches moving on.
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Tight end Mark Andrews has been designated for return from injured reserve after his Week 11 ankle injury. 
news

Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton Voted First-Team AP All-Pro

Patrick Ricard, Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike have been named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.
news

Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Ravens' X-Factor in the Playoffs

Eric DeCosta is named Pro Football Talk's Executive of the Year. The Ravens coaching staff is ranked No. 1 among playoff teams. John Harbaugh 'is still in his prime' despite being the second-longest tenured head coach. A majority of pundits at Sports Illustrated and The Ringer predict a Ravens-49ers Super Bowl.
news

Dalvin Cook Wants to Show the World 'I'm Still Here'

Veteran RB Dalvin Cook knew he wanted to join the Ravens when he was granted his release from the Jets.
news

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Leading the Ravens to a strong finish that clinched the AFC North and the No. 1 seed, Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the third time in his career.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising