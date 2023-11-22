Here's What a Ravens Thanksgiving Looks Like

The Ravens will play on Christmas in San Francisco this year, so you better bet they are going to enjoy a day off for Thanksgiving.

Guard Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, are hosting the offensive line. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and his wife, Erica, are hosting the defensive front.

If you're stressing out over cooking for your family, try feeding more than a dozen 300-pound football players.

"While I'm here practicing and working, Sara is the coolest, greatest person ever because she handles it," Zeitler said. "She was already prepping last night – getting stuff handled, prepped, softened, chopped. She has lists on top of lists of stuff she's going to get done. She's incredible."

The Zeitler menu includes infrared fryer turkey, smoked turkey, spiral cut cider-glazed ham, two types of stuffing, cheesy potatoes, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, green bean casserole, and more.

"If you want your belly full, you probably need to go to the Zeitler Thanksgiving," center Tyler Linderbaum said, his eyes wide with anticipation. "I can't imagine what he's going to have there. I went there last year and there was everything. It's going to be another exciting Thursday."

The Pierces are going to have their meal catered, thanks to help from Player Services Manager Valarie Wideman, and they're going to have a little influence from his Southern roots.

"My wife does not have the experience to cook for that many people – especially that many large people," Pierce said. "We'll have some gumbo for a little Louisiana flavor. Other than that, it's pretty much the typical stuff."

Other players have their families fly into town to host the big meal.