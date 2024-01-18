Presented by

Ravens Uniforms Are a Throwback to 2011 for Divisional Playoff Debut

Jan 18, 2024 at 12:35 PM
salvatoreheadshot
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

Divisional Threads - Texans__1920x1080

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and black pants for their divisional round matchup against the Texans Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's a repeat of the uniform Baltimore wore in its divisional round win over the Texans, 20-13, in the 2011 season. The Ravens were also coming off a first-round bye that year and also faced a rookie Texans quarterback (T.J. Yates).

Baltimore is 2-0 all-time in the playoffs wearing this combo, with an all-time record of 23-8, excluding the playoffs. The Ravens last wore this uniform Week 3 in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.

The Ravens are hoping the purple-on-black brings them better luck. Baltimore wore its white jerseys with black pants in last year's wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the 2019 divisional playoff loss to the Titans, the Ravens wore purple jerseys and white pants,

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews' Status Is 'Up in the Air' vs. Texans

John Harbaugh is not optimistic about Marlon Humphrey's chances of playing. Several key Texans defensive linemen returned to practice Thursday.
news

Governor Wes Moore Makes a Purple Friday Proclamation

As long as the Ravens are in the 2024 playoffs, every Friday in Maryland is Purple Friday.
news

How Zay Flowers Is Preparing for His First Playoff Game

Texans QB C.J. Stroud isn't the only rookie who has improved this season. Zay Flowers has become a more complete wide receiver.
news

Reports: Dalvin Cook Signed to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have reportedly signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook to the 53-man roster and he is expected to play against the Texans.
news

Late for Work: How Ravens Can Avoid Being Upset by Upstart Texans

Maurice Jones-Drew urges the Ravens to sign Derrick Henry and re-sign Gus Edwards. Pro Football Focus says the Ravens should bring back Odell Beckham Jr. Should Baltimore pick up fifth-year options on Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh?
news

Mark Andrews on Hip-Drop Tackle That Led to His Injury: 'I Don't Blame the Guy'

The Ravens have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon III. Devin Duvernay will resume his return duties when healthy. Containing Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will be a top priority. 
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Full Practice, Says What It Will Take to Play vs. Texans

Ravens TE Mark Andrews said he's day-to-day and will play Saturday if he feels he can help the team.
news

Marlon Humphrey Still Absent From Ravens Practice

Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison all returned to full practice. Jadeveon Clowney sat out due to illness.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. on Playoffs: 'I'm Always Intense When It Comes to This'

Two years removed from his knee injury in Super Bowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. feels ready to make another playoff run.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Texans

The Ravens kick off the divisional round of the playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Ravens Give Props to C.J. Stroud, But 'We've Improved Too'

Lamar Jackson is ready to play, not to talk. Ravens plan to practice outdoors Wednesday. Ravens make practice squad move.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Advertising