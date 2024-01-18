Ravens Uniforms Are a Throwback to 2011 for Divisional Playoff Debut

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and black pants for their divisional round matchup against the Texans Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
It's a repeat of the uniform Baltimore wore in its divisional round win over the Texans, 20-13, in the 2011 season. The Ravens were also coming off a first-round bye that year and also faced a rookie Texans quarterback (T.J. Yates).
Baltimore is 2-0 all-time in the playoffs wearing this combo, with an all-time record of 23-8, excluding the playoffs. The Ravens last wore this uniform Week 3 in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.
The Ravens are hoping the purple-on-black brings them better luck. Baltimore wore its white jerseys with black pants in last year's wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the 2019 divisional playoff loss to the Titans, the Ravens wore purple jerseys and white pants,