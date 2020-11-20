Ravens to Open Official 'Pop-Up Shop'

Nov 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Baltimore Ravens
On Monday, Nov. 23, the Baltimore Ravens will open their Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop at The Shops at Canton Crossing (3975 Boston Street, Baltimore, Md., 21224).

The store will be open from Nov. 23 – 29 (with the exception of Nov. 26), Dec. 14 – 19, Dec. 21 – 26 (with the exception of Dec. 25) and Dec. 28 – Jan. 2. Hours of operation will run 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., with the exception of a 4 p.m. closing time on Dec. 24.

With the success of last season's Pop-Up shop at the same location, the store again offers fans an opportunity to purchase Ravens merchandise not found anywhere else in the Baltimore area.

"We had an overwhelmingly great response to the Pop-Up shop last season, and with the fan excitement it created, it was important to recreate that opportunity for fans again," Ravens senior director of retail Chris Inouye stated. "We are excited to open the shop in a manner that is safe for fans, allowing them to purchase great holiday gifts or to stock up on merchandise that shows off their Ravens pride. The Shops at Canton Crossing continues to be a great partner in helping us with this effort."

The Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop will feature the largest selection of men's, women's and youth merchandise. Fans will find everything they need to support the team, including apparel, outerwear, headwear, t-shirts, novelties and jerseys.

Health & Safety Guidelines**

In accordance with the latest state guidelines, to ensure that all health and safety protocols are followed, the store will have a maximum occupancy of 25% at all times. Fans will be required to wear face masks/face coverings to enter the store and must maintain six feet of distance from other customers.

Visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details and updated hours of operation.

Event: Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

When: Nov. 23 - 29 (except Thanksgiving); Dec. 14 - 19; Dec. 21 - 26 (except Christmas; Dec. 28 - Jan. 2

Where: The Shops at Canton Crossing

3975 Boston St.

Baltimore, MD 21224

(Between Sketchers and Petco)

Details: Largest selection of Ravens men's, women's and you merchandise

