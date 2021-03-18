Ravens Trade for Tight End Josh Oliver, a Former Third-Round Pick

Mar 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031721-Oliver
John Raoux/AP Photos
TE Josh Oliver

The Ravens have traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for third-year tight end Josh Oliver.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Jacksonville will receive a seventh-round pick from the Ravens if Oliver makes the roster this year.

Oliver was a third-round pick (69th overall) by Jacksonville in 2019 out of San Jose State, but has been plagued by injuries. He missed 12 games with injuries to his back and hamstring as a rookie, then he missed all of last season with a broken bone in his foot that required surgery. In two years, Oliver has played just four games, with three catches for 15 yards.

The Ravens will hope the 23-year-old Oliver can stay healthy and return to the form he showed during his four-year career at San Jose State, where he had 98 catches for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Oliver displayed nice hands at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Baltimore has two proven tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, and Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard can also play tight end. The Ravens also re-signed tight end Eric Tomlinson this offseason.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using multiple tight end sets, and the Ravens used them very effectively in with Andrews, Boyle, and Hayden Hurst before Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons following the 2019 season.

Oliver will compete with Tomlinson, Jake Breeland, and Eli Wolf behind Andrews and Boyle. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, Boyle is recovering well from season-ending knee surgery and is on track to be ready for training camp, if not before.

Related Content

news

Reports: Matt Skura to Join Dolphins

Former Ravens starting center Matt Skura has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Pass Rushers Step to the Front

After losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, the Ravens are expected to be in the market for pass rushers.
news

Late for Work 3/18: Ravens Still in the Market for Wide Receiver or Edge Rusher?

Ravens Making Solid Moves, If Not Splashy Headlines. Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari says playing for Ravens would be a dream come true. There's no downside to the Ravens trading for tight end Josh Oliver.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens Trade for Tight End Josh Oliver

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Reports: Ravens Didn't Pick Up L.J. Fort's Contract Option

Veteran inside linebacker L.J. Fort, a steady contributor on defense and special teams, is reportedly now a free agent.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Reports: Morgan Cox Reaches Agreement With Titans

Former Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox is reportedly joining the Tennessee Titans after his 11-year stay in Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 3/17: Should Ravens Make a Push for Center Rodney Hudson?

High grades for more free-agent signings. What's up with the wide receiver market? More Orlando Brown Jr. trade options.
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
Advertising